Byrne visits United Bank

U.S. Representative Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-AL) joined United Bank Tuesday, August 29, in support of the American Bankers Association Take Your Lawmaker To Work Day. Bank personnel and members of the Board of Directors hosted the Congressman in their business incubator where they discussed regulatory reform, initiatives related to Community Development Financial Institutions and the unique role community banks play in building a strong economy. They addressed how community banks like United Bank, are doing their part to stimulate economic development, grow small businesses and create jobs in his district. Political advocacy and educating policymakers is a key component to banking.

Hosting the Congressman were Dale Ash, Board of Directors, United Bank; Gwen Braden, EVP, Chief Retail Operations Officer, United Bank; Danny Cottrell, Board of Directors, United Bank; Justin Jennings, EVP, Chief Retail Officer, United Bank; Alex Jones, President, UB Community Development, SVP, United Bank; Richard Maxwell, Board of Directors, United Bank; David Swift Sr., Chairman, Board of Directors, United Bank; Mike Vincent, EVP, Chief Credit Officer, United Bank.