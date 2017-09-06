Area Episcopalians to honor First Responders

By BONNIE BARTEL LATINO

Special to Atmore News

On September 10 at 10 a.m., the RT Rev. J. Russell Kendrick, Bishop of the Diocese of the Central Gulf Coast, will officiate at a Holy Eucharist “Blue Sunday” service for local area First Responders.

On the Sunday closest to 9/11, the Episcopal families of St. Anna’s in Poarch and Trinity in Atmore will combine to honor emergency personnel as well as City of Atmore and PCI Tribal officials.

This is the tenth annual Blue Sunday service to be held at Trinity Atmore. As always, the service will include a special Prayer of Thanksgiving for those who, on a regular basis, risk their safety and lives to protect Poarch and Atmore citizens.

First Responders often put their own safety and lives at risk. Trinity and St. Anna’s congregations are profoundly grateful for area fire fighters, police officers, Department of Public Safety officials, Sheriff, and deputies, ambulance personnel, and others who give so freely of their life-saving expertise.

After the church service the combined congregations will co-host a luncheon for their honored guests in the parish hall adjacent to Trinity, which is located on the corner of S. Trammel and E. Church Streets, directly behind Bondurant Hardware in Atmore.

The RT. Rev. J. Russell Kendrick

The RT. Rev. J. Russell Kendrick, was ordained and consecrated on July 25, 2015, as the fourth bishop of the Diocese of the Central Gulf Coast. Prior to his election, he had served since 2007 as rector of St. Stephen’s in Birmingham.

Bishop Kendrick earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in architecture and marketing from Auburn University in Alabama. His Master of Divinity degree is from Virginia Theological Seminary in Alexandria. Russell and his wife Robin have two children, Aaron and Hannah.

With headquarters in Pensacola, the Episcopal Diocese of the Central Gulf Coast includes southern Alabama and the panhandle of Florida, 62 churches, and approximately 20,000 members.