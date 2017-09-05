Obituaries, Week of September 6, 2017

Billy L. Smith

Mr. Billy L. Smith, age 56, of Rocky Hill, Ala., passed away Sunday, August 27, 2017 at Mobile Infirmary, Mobile, Ala. He was born in Mobile and had lived most of his life in Monroe County. He worked with G. A. West as a pipefitter foreman in industrial construction.

He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Ray Smith and his grandparents, Comer and Ruth Smith and Clarence and Daffie Patrick.

Mr. Smith is survived by his mother, Cora Patrick Smith of Rocky Hill; his sons, Billy “B.J.” Smith and wife Christine of New Jersey and Adam Smith of Flomaton, Ala.; his brother, Mike Smith and wife Sharon of Excel, Ala.; his sister, Robin Durrance of Rocky Hill and two grandchildren, Brayden Lee Smith and Aubrey Mae Smith.

Funeral services were held Friday, September 1. 2017 at 11 a.m. at Monroe Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Jessie Bohannon officiating. Burial followed at Rocky Hill Cemetery.

The family received friends Thursday, August 31, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Monroe Chapel funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the Billy Smith Funeral Services in care of Monroe Chapel Funeral Home.

Monroe Chapel Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.

Cindy Johnson

Mrs. Cindy Johnson, “Miss Tippytoe”, age 60, of Brewton, Ala. passed away Thursday, August 30, 2017 at her home. She was a native of Brewton, a former resident of East Brewton, Ala. and has resided in Brewton for the past twelve years.

She was an Escambia County Children’s Missionary and Creator of RPM Ministries. She was a member of Little Escambia Baptist Church and the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International

Mrs. Johnson is survived by her parents, Carson and Nancy Douglas of East Brewton; husband of thirty years, Daniel Johnson of Brewton; one daughter, Lauren Johnson (Jake) Salter of Bellville, Ala.; one brother, Michael (Angie) Douglas of Pensacola, Fla.; two grandchildren, Aubrey Claire Salter and Joseph Brandt Salter and one niece, Jolene Douglas Reilly.

Funeral services were held Saturday, September 2, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Little Escambia Baptist Church with Rev. Leon Stewart, Rev. Eric Johnson and Rev. Jonathan Hill officiating. Burial followed at Traveler’s Rest Cemetery.

The family received friends Saturday, September 2, 2017 from 1 p.m. until service time at 3 p.m. at Little Escambia Baptist Church.

Pallbearers were Lee Boyd, John Boyd, Steve Douglas, Keith Maddox, Elmo (Keith) Douglas and Eric Douglas.

Honorary pallbearers were Mike Douglas and Doug Agerton

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Mide Riley

Mr. Mide Riley, age 65, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Thursday, August 31, 2017 at his residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced by Turner Funeral Chapel, LLC.

Elmore Williams, Jr.

Mr. Elmore Williams, Jr., age 81, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Monday, September 4, 2017 at Thomas Hospital in Fairhope, Ala.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced by Turner Funeral Chapel, LLC.

Alfred Williams

Mr. Alfred Williams, age 70, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Friday, September 1, 2017 at Thomas Hospital in Fairhope, Ala.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced by Christian Memorial Funeral Home.

Johnnie “Ozell” Dees, Jr.

Mr. Johnnie “Ozell” Dees, Jr., age 68, passed away Saturday, August 26, 2017. He was born in Nymph, Ala. to the late Johnny L. Dees, Sr. and Ella Wee Dees. He attended Conecuh County Training School. He was employed at Container Corporation for twenty seven years. He also served in the Alabama National Guard Army for ten years.

He was preceded in death by his brother James Bradley.

Mr. Dees is survived by his wife of eighteen years, Jacqueline Dees; Johnny Dees III of Brewton, Ala., Marcus (Shenitra) Dees of Montgomery, Ala., Jermaine Portifield of Atmore and Tevin Dees of Brewton; daughters, Latonya (Roosevelt) Jackson of Hammond, La., Tracie (Alford) Young of Leesburg, Ga. and Eboni (Lawrence) Lee of Colorado Springs, four brothers, David (Sara) Dees, Willie J. (Clara) Dees Sr. and Jeppie (Janice) Dees, all of Nymph and Ricky (Elizabeth) Dees of Lusby, Md.; six sisters, Ella Lois (Richard) Holmes of Johnsonville, Ala., Johnnie (Thaddeaus) Rankins of Mobile, Ala., Minnie Dees, Margie (James) Brantley and Bernadette Dees, all of Nymph, Katie Lee (Russell) Pope of Aiken, S.C.; two brothers-in-law, Henry (Wanda) Nettles, Jr. of Denmark, S.C. and Michael Nettles of Columbia, S.C.; twenty five grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and life-long extended Hall family.

Funeral services were held Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Greater Nazarene Missionary Baptist Church, Evergreen, Ala. with Dr. John O. Meeks, pastor officiating. Interment followed at Greater Nazaree Cemetery, Nymph, Ala.

Pallbearers will be his nephews.

Flower bearers were his nieces.

Christian Memorial Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements. Evergreen, Ala.

Marvin Tyrone (Ty) Thomas

Mr. Marvin Tyrone (Ty) Thomas, age 43, passed away Sunday, August 20, 2017 at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Ala. He was born to Claude Thomas, Sr. and the late Vera Mae (Davison) Thomas Wilson. He spent most of his adult life as a barber in Conecuh and Escambia Counties.

Mr. Thomas is survived by his wife, Alisa A. Thomas; two step-daughters, Anteja Locke and Courtney Coffey of Columbus, Ga. and a step-son, Stephen Abbington of Pensacola, Fl.; father, Claude Thomas, Sr. of Evergreen, Ala; brother and sister, Claude Thomas, Jr. and Angela Thomas, both of Castleberry, Ala; two step-grandchildren, Imari Mitchell and Journye Smith of Columbus; mother-in-law, Mary Moncrease of Castleberry; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and a host of cousins and friends; second father and mother, John Henry ad Teresa Goodson; friend, April Grimes.

Funeral services were held Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Christian Memorial Funeral Home, Evergreen with Bishop Edward Thomas officiating. Interment followed at Wiley Cemetery.

Pallbearers and flower bearers were family and friends.

Christian Memorial Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.