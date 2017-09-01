Obituaries, Week of September 6, 2017

Billy L. Smith

Mr. Billy L. Smith, age 56, of Rocky Hill, Ala., passed away Sunday, August 27, 2017 at Mobile Infirmary, Mobile, Ala. He was born in Mobile and had lived most of his life in Monroe County. He worked with G. A. West as a pipefitter foreman in industrial construction.

He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Ray Smith and his grandparents, Comer and Ruth Smith and Clarence and Daffie Patrick.

Mr. Smith is survived by his mother, Cora Patrick Smith of Rocky Hill; his sons, Billy “B.J.” Smith and wife Christine of New Jersey and Adam Smith of Flomaton, Ala.; his brother, Mike Smith and wife Sharon of Excel, Ala.; his sister, Robin Durrance of Rocky Hill and two grandchildren, Brayden Lee Smith and Aubrey Mae Smith.

Funeral services were held Friday, September 1. 2017 at 11 a.m. at Monroe Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Jessie Bohannon officiating. Burial followed at Rocky Hill Cemetery.

The family received friends Thursday, August 31, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Monroe Chapel funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the Billy Smith Funeral Services in care of Monroe Chapel Funeral Home.

Monroe Chapel Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.

Cindy Johnson

Mrs. Cindy Johnson, “Miss Tippytoe”, age 60, of Brewton, Ala. passed away Thursday, August 30, 2017 at her home. She was a native of Brewton, a former resident of East Brewton, Ala. and has resided in Brewton for the past twelve years. She was an Escambia County Children’s Missionary and Creator of RPM Ministries. She was a member of Little Escambia Baptist Church and the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International.

Mrs. Johnson is survived by her parents, Carson and Nancy Douglas of East Brewton; husband of thirty years, Daniel Johnson of Brewton; one daughter, Lauren Johnson (Jake) Salter of Bellville, Ala.; one brother, Michael (Angie) Douglas of Pensacola, Fla.; two grandchildren, Aubrey Claire Salter and Joseph Brandt Salter and one niece, Jolene Douglas Reilly.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 2, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Little Escambia Baptist Church with Rev. Leon Stewart, Rev. Eric Johnson and Rev. Jonathan Hill officiating. Burial will follow at Traveler’s Rest Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday, September 2, 2017 from 1 p.m. until service time at 3 p.m. at Little Escambia Baptist Church.

Pallbearers will be Lee Boyd, John Boyd, Steve Douglas, Keith Maddox, Elmo (Keith) Douglas and Eric Douglas.

Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Douglas and Doug Agerton

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.