During the high school football season, the local Pepsi Cola Bottling Company awards $500 college scholarships to seniors in the Pepsi Cola Football Toss. The first toss of the season in this area was held at Escambia Academy Friday night with Fred Flavors, left, and Gabby McGhee, right, participating. Competition was tight, and a tie-breaker round was necessary. Gabby came out on top and took home the scholarship.

News photo by Ditto Gorme