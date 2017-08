Mrs. Hybart’s fifth-grade class at Escambia County Middle School participated in a Spaghetti Tower Marshmallow Challenge. This activity is a team-building activity that encourages the design mindset and supports basic engineering principles. The basic idea is that a team is given a handful of supplies to work with – spaghetti, tape, and marshmallows – and given a time limit to build the tallest possible tower that can support a marshmallow.