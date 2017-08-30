Community Calendar

New Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church continues a revival that began August 29 and continues through August. 31, 7 p.m. nightly. The Rev. Q.E. Hammond is the evangelist.

Northview High School needs volunteers for their 2017-2018 School Advisory Council. The council meets four times each year after school. Interested parents and community members may call 327-6681 ext. 221 and let the school know of your interest to serve.

Escambia County Cattlemen’s Association will have their fall meeting Thursday August 31 at 6:30 p.m. at Perdido River Farms located at 5535 Poarch Road, Atmore. All members or anyone wanting to become a member are invited to attend.

The Extension Service will weigh calves at Lee’s Veterinary Clinic on September 9, from 7:30 a.m. and weigh in cattle until 10 a.m. for the 2018 Escambia County Calf Show. If you are interested in participating in this show or have any questions, please call the Extension Office, 251-867-7760.

The will be a benefit fish fry for Eugene Caraway Saturday, September 9 from noon until 2 p.m. at Huxford Elementary School. Fish or Chicken plates; donations welcome; Dine in or carryout; silent auction. For more information call 241-253-9855.

Atmore VFW Auxiliary will host a Peanut Boil Saturday, September 9, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Quart is $5; gallon is $15. All proceeds will go into the Auxiliary’s general fund. VetDog Pins will be available for sale for $5. All proceeds from VetDog pins will go to VetDog program. Information will be available.

ServSafe Certification Training classes will be held at the Escambia County Extension Office, September 13 and 14, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The cost is $125. Registration is mandatory. Please call Rebecca Catalena at (251)234-1050 to register. Sponsored by the Alabama Cooperative Extension System.

Escambia County Training School Black & Gold Ball will be held September 23, 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 for singles, $40 for couples. For more info, call (251)359-0373 or (251)368-4276.

Escambia County Training School (Golden Eagles) Alumni 15th Annual Gathering will be held September 29, at 9 a.m., at David’s Catfish House. Please be at David’s at 8:20 for group pictures and meet and greet. The host for the Gathering is the Class of 1967. Barbara Poole Harris founder and chairperson of the Gathering.

The ECHS Class of ’83 is planning a 35th Year Reunion for May 10-13, 2018 with a Fantasy Cruise from Mobile. For more information call Pam Lambert at 251-321-5121, Valerie M. Jones at 205-368-9518 or see ECHS Class of ’83 facebook.

The Canoe Civic Center is available for hosting birthday parties, showers, family reunions and yard sales. Interested parties should contact Canoe Civic Club President Kevin McKinley at 251 446-3495.

The American Legion Auxiliary holds its monthly meeting the second Monday of each month at the American Legion Building at 5:30 p.m.

Atmore Chapter of Widowed Persons Services meets on the second and fourth Wednesday from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Presley Street Baptist Church. If you or someone you care about has lost a spouse, there is help. For more information 251-253-4487.

The Atmore Historical Society holds regular meetings each third Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Peavy-Webb Building at Heritage Park.

The Grieving Parents Support Group meets every third Tuesday at 6 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church. For more information, call 251-253-4487.

The American Legion Post 90 holds its monthly meeting the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. All Legionnaires are invited to an Hour of fellowship with refreshments before the meeting beginning at 6 p.m.

Atmore Area VFW Post will continue Veteran’s breakfast each Saturday as usual. Come and enjoy the fellowship and meal.

The Thomas E. McMillan Museum on the Brewton campus of Jefferson Davis Community College is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Tours of the museum are available at no cost. The Alabama Room is available to research family history. They have local and state history; old census records; old Brewton, Atmore, and Flomaton news on micro-film. Please call 251-809-1528 with any questions or requests.

Progressive Civic Recreation Club meets the second Sunday at the Club’s house at Houston Avery Park. Robert White is PCRC’S president; president-elect is Herbert Payne; secretary is Barbara Poole Harris. PCRC Inc. is a nonprofit organization.

Escambia County High School Band Boosters meet on the second Tuesday of each month, 6 p.m., in the band room. Contact Barbara Whatley, 251-359-103, for more information.

Cruisers Unlimited Car & Truck Club hosts a monthly cruise-in the third Friday of each month in the parking lot of David’s Catfish House. Start time is 6 p.m. Join them to show off your ride – old or new!

Flomaton Lions Club meets the second and fourth Tuesday night from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Lions / Flomaton Community Center. Anyone interested in making a difference for the community is invited to come and find out what the Lions Club is all about. For more information, call 251-294-2057.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8 p.m. at the Merkel House, next to Trinity Episcopal Church, 203 S. Carney St. Anyone with the desire to stop drinking is welcome to attend.

Narcotics Anonymous meets every Tuesday at 8 p.m. at the Merkel House, next to Trinity Episcopal Church, 203 S. Carney St. Anyone with the desire to stop using drugs and alcohol is welcome to attend.

Set Free Indeed, a drug, alcohol and destructive behavior recovery program, meets Thursday at McCullough Christian Center, at 7 p.m. The program is offered at no charge. For more information, call (251) 577-6561 or toll free 1-866 M C CENTER.

The Atmore Lions Club meets the first and third Wednesday of every month at noon at Atmore Community Hospital Mayson Auditorium.

Atmore Area VFW Post meets the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. All Atmore area veterans who served in war are invited and encouraged to join the VFW.

Narconon reminds families that abuse of addictive pharmaceutical drugs is on the rise. Learn to recognize the signs of drug abuse and get your loved ones help if they are at risk. Call Narconon for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all types of drugs. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals. 800-431-1754 or Prescription-abuse.org.