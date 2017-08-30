Blacksher falls to Northview

By KATIE WIGGINS

News Sports Writer

J.U. Blacksher High School Bulldogs failed to come out on top Friday night, losing 7-14 to the Northview High School Chiefs.

Blacksher had many opportunities to score but could not execute. The Bulldogs killed themselves with 10 penalties, one preventing a 23-yard touchdown pass from Tanner Weaver to Dillan Baldwin.

Blacksher’s offense came up short of a touchdown on the 1-yard line. Bad snaps were another difficulty for the Bulldogs and caused them several yards lost. Head coach Wes Sims used all three of his time-outs in the first half of the first quarter.

The first quarter was scoreless, but the Chiefs attacked first in the second quarter, scoring 8 points. The Bulldogs failed to score in the first half.

In the third quarter, the Chiefs scored again making the score 14-0.

Blacksher managed to put points on the board in the fourth quarter when Jacob Bowman rushed for a touchdown and Cooper Dean kicked for an extra point.

Quarterback Cooper Dean completed 10 out of 18 passes and threw for 125 yards. Several guys got their hands on Dean’s passes including Bryson Bowen, Tanner Weaver, Dillan Baldwin, Taylor Graham, and KD Rabb. Senior Jacob Bowman led in rushing with 56 yards.

On defense, Blacksher managed to get 3 interceptions by seniors Taylor Graham, Logan Crosby, and Dillan Baldwin. Baldwin led the team with 11 tackles and Graham followed close behind with 8 tackles.

J.U. Blacksher takes on Florala at home Friday, September 1, at 7 p.m.

News photo by Carol Welch