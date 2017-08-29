Obituaries for the week of September 6, 2017

Billy L. Smith

Mr. Billy L. Smith, age 56, of Rocky Hill, Ala., passed away Sunday, August 27, 2017 at Mobile Infirmary, Mobile, Ala. He was born in Mobile and had lived most of his life in Monroe County. He worked with G. A. West as a pipefitter foreman in industrial construction.

He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Ray Smith and his grandparents, Comer and Ruth Smith and Clarence and Daffie Patrick.

Mr. Smith is survived by his mother, Cora Patrick Smith of Rocky Hill; his sons, Billy “B.J.” Smith and wife Christine of New Jersey and Adam Smith of Flomaton, Ala.; his brother, Mike Smith and wife Sharon of Excel, Ala.; his sister, Robin Durrance of Rocky Hill and two grandchildren, Brayden Lee Smith and Aubrey Mae Smith.

Funeral services will be held Friday, September 1. 2017 at 11 a.m. at Monroe Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Jessie Bohannon officiating. Burial will follow at Rocky Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday, August 31, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Monroe Chapel funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the Billy Smith Funeral Services in care of Monroe Chapel Funeral Home.

Monroe Chapel Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.