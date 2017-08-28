Obituaries for the week of August 30, 2017

Jason Edward Reid

Mr. Jason Reid, age 45, passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2017. He was born in Garland, Texas to Charles and Christine Reid. The family moved to Pelham, Alabama in 1986 and Jason graduated from Pelham High School in 1990. He graduated from Auburn University in 1996.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Edgar Hugh and Estelle Reid; Thomas and Louise Folmar and his father Charles Edward Reid.

Mr. Reid is survived by his mother, Christine Reid; sister, Amy Kornegay; nieces, Zoe Nadler, Ally Nadler and Mia Kornegay and numerous aunts and uncles.

Memorial services were held Sunday, August 20, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Byrneville United Methodist Church. 1351 Byrneville Road, Century, Fla. 32535.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Christopher Michael Allen

Mr. Christopher Michael Allen, age 25, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2017 in Perdido, Ala. He was born in Atmore to Michael and Rebecca Moxness Allen. He enjoyed time spent with his dad before his passing and spending time with family on camping trips riding/racing four wheelers and dirt bikes. He was the “go to guy” when something needed fixing. He had decided to join the Navy and scored very high on the ASVAB test. He believed in God and was prayed with just before his passing.

He was preceded in death by his father, Michael “Mike” Allen.

Mr. Allen is survived by his mother Rebecca Moxness Allen; grandparents, Frank and Frances Moxness, Harold Allen, Mary Ann Allen; sisters, Chrystal Allen and Cynthia Allen (Josh) Davis; nieces and nephews, Canaan, Isaac, Dylan, Emma, Noah, Special Uncle Ron (Charlene) Moxness and Special Aunt Ronda Moxness and many aunts, uncles, cousin, family and friends.

Funeral services were held Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 11 a.m. from the Atmore First Assembly of God Church with Bro. Don Davis officiating. Burial followed in Mothershed Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Ron Moxness, Jr., Jonathan Hall, Matthew Hall, Josh Davis, Dylan Purvis and Steven Powell.

The family received friends Saturday, August 26, 2017 from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. from Atmore First Assembly of God Church.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Inc. in charge of arrangements.

Carroll Dixon Darby

Mr. Carroll Dixon “Dix” Darby, age 90, passed away Monday, August 21, 2017, from cancer. He was born in Pace, Fla. He attended Escambia County High School where he played football under Coach Barnes. He was a Master Chief Petty Officer, USN (Retired), a veteran of World War II (Pacific) and the Vietnam Conflict.

He was the first Director of Pollack Industries for ARC, and a community volunteer with a love for the Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival, and clowning with Hadji Shrines.

He was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-nine years, Genevieve Covington.

Mr. Darby is survived by his daughter, Joy Darby Gardberg and her husband Jonathan (Jonny) of Georgetown, Texas and his son, Jeff Darby and his wife, Joanie of Loxley, Ala.

A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held Sunday, September 17, 2017, from 3 until 6 p.m. at Oak Lawn Funeral Home, 619 N. New Warrington Road, Pensacola, Fla, (850)453-2321.

A Memorial Service will be held Monday, September 18, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at Oak Lawn Funeral Home. He will be inurned at Barrancas National Cemetery by his children at a later date.

Mr. Darby has requested in lieu of flowers contributions may be made to ARC Gateway Foundation or Hadji Shrine Hospital Transportation Fund, or to the individual’s favorite charity.

Oaklawn Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.

Merriam “Gary” Clay

Mr. Merriam “Gary” Clay, age 76, passed away Monday, August 21, 2017 in Foley, Ala. He was a native of Waynesboro, Miss., former resident of Mobile, Ala., and has resided at the Glen Lakes Golf Community in Foley for the past twenty-two years. He was a graduate of Murphy High School in Mobile, Ala. and attended the University of Alabama for one year. He was a 1970 graduate of the University of Florida, from the school of industrial engineering with a Bachelor of Arts and Science, serving as a member of 4 Academia Fraternities and as president Tau Beta Phi and OmiCron Delta. He was named Industrial Engineer of the state of Florida, while attending the University of Florida at Gainesville. He was a member of Gainesville Jaycee’s Sertoma Club and the Lion’s Club. He was a member of the Glen Lakes Golf Club Community. He was retired from the United Parcel Service (UPS), as an industrial engineer operation manager for twenty-eight years from Corp Headquarters in Atlanta, Ga.

Mr. Clay is survived by his wife of fifty-two years, Judy (Bell) Clay of Foley; mother, Jewel Whitney Clay of Mobile; one son, Mike P. (Karen) Clay of Mobile; two brothers, Don (Carolyn) Clay of Daphne, Ala. and Kim (Jane) Clay of Hendersonville, N.C.; two sisters, Jane Morton and Lisa Clay, both of Mobile; numerous nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends.

Memorial services were held Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Hutto officiating.

The family received friends Saturday, September 9, 2017 from 2 until 3 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home. Interment followed at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Honorary pallbearers were Mike Clay, Steve Jones, Jerry DuBose, Tim Newman, Don Clay and Kim Clay.

In Lieu of Flowers memorials may be made to Moyeville Baptist Church, Atmore, Ala. or Overlook Presbyterian Church in Mobile.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Florence Davis Maddox

Mrs. Florence Davis Maddox, age 84, passed away Wednesday, August 23, 2017 in Bay Minette, Ala. She was a native and life-long resident of Atmore, Ala. She attended the West End Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Bessie Maddox; husband, Theron Manford Maddox; one brother, Burlie Freeman and one sister, Martha Brantley.

Mrs. Maddox is survived by her son, Tim Maddox of Atmore; one brother, Isaac Davis of Perdido, Ala.; one sister, Louise (Terry) Troutman of Atmore; three grandchildren, Amanda Raines, Caitlin Maddox and Troy Maddox; three great-grandchildren, Hildi, Arden and Ripley and numerous nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services were held Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Patterson officiating. Burial followed at Oak Hill Cemetery.

James Thomas “JT” Baker, Sr.

Mr. James Thomas “JT” Baker, Sr., age 85, passed away Friday, August 25, 2017 in Atmore, Ala. He was a native and former resident of Hackleburg, Ala. and has resided in Atmore for the past fifty years. He retired from Diamond Oil with forty-five years of service. He was of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kim Buck and Lorene Baker; one brother, Melvin Baker and one sister, Sara Easley.

Mr. Baker is survived by his wife of twenty-three years, Judy Baker of Atmore; two sons, James Thomas Baker, Jr. of Pensacola, Fla. and Devon (Wanda) Baker of Pace, Fla.; five daughters, Sandra (Michael) Sciacca of Pace, Tammie (Thomas) Hardy of LaGrange, Ga., Jacey (Phillip) Bowler of Mobile, Ala., Melissa Baker and Tammy (Tommy) Smith, all of Atmore; one brother, Tommy Baker of Hackleburg; one sister, Lina Hall; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services were held Monday, August 28, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Doug Odom officiating. Burial followed at Oak Hill Cemetery.

The family received friends Monday, August 28, 2017 from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were Roy White, Tim White, Lamar White, Matt Martin, Wesley Morrison, David Kirby, Brandon Bowler and Seth Bass.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.