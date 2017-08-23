Obituaries for the week of August 30, 2017

Jason Edward Reid

Mr. Jason Reid, age 45, passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2017. He was born in Garland, Texas to Charles and Christine Reid. The family moved to Pelham, Alabama in 1986 and Jason graduated from Pelham High School in 1990. He graduated from Auburn University in 1996.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Edgar Hugh and Estelle Reid; Thomas and Louise Folmar and his father Charles Edward Reid.

Mr. Reid is survived by his mother, Christine Reid; sister, Amy Kornegay; nieces, Zoe Nadler, Ally Nadler and Mia Kornegay and numerous aunts and uncles.

Memorial services were held Sunday, August 20, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Byrneville United Methodist Church. 1351 Byrneville Road, Century, Fla. 32535.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Dix Darby

Mr. Dix Darby, age 90, resident of Pensacola, Fla., and former Barnes Boy, passed away Monday, August 21, 2017 at West Florida Hospital in the Covenant Care Hospice Unit, Pensacola.

Memorial services are incomplete at this time but will be announced at a later date.