The Escambia Academy Cougars faced two opponents in the season opener Friday night, August 18 – the flu and Abbeville Christian Academy. Several players were out sick last week and were able to practice only on Thursday. The Cougars apparently triumphed over both opponents, beating Abbeville 39 to 18. Shown, EA’s Derrick Mueller (50) leads the way as Patrick McGhee (8) heads around right end against Abbeville Christian.

News photo by Ditto Gorme