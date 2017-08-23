

You’ll see them at various events around town. The 2017-18 Chamber Ambassadors, all high school seniors, assist the Chamber at community and business functions. This year’s Ambassadors are, from left, front, Victoria Sawyer, Escambia Academy (EA); Keyaira Wilson, Escambia County High School (ECHS); Lazarrian Boykin, ECHS; Eboni Williams, ECHS; Hannah Nelson, Northview High School; Lauren Metzler, Home School; Jackson Breckenridge, EA; Rodney Lee, ECHS; Austin Williams, EA; Andrew Howell, EA; Kamryn Mothershed, Atmore Christian School. Not pictured is Pate Robinson, EA.