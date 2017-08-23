BOE approves personnel recommendations

The Escambia County Board of Education approved the following personnel recommendations at the regular meeting Thursday, August 17.

Resignation

1. Katherine Gohagin, bus driver, Atmore Bus Shop, effective August 3, 2017.

2. Brandy Baggett, teacher, Rachel Patterson Elementary School, effective August 3, 2017.

3. Robin Stewart, 6-hour lunchroom worker, Rachel Patterson Elementary School, effective August 9, 2017.

4. Daphne Joyner, science teacher, Escambia County Alternative School, effective August 8, 2017.

5. Cody Pridgen, mechanic, Brewton Bus Shop, effective August 31, 2017.

6. Alice Mosley, 7-hour lunchroom worker, Rachel Patterson Elementary School, effective August 24, 2017.

Transfer

1. Stephanie Alaniz, lead nurse, Rachel Patterson Elementary School, to lead nurse, Escambia County High School, effective August 4, 2017.

2. Matthew Mize, agriscience teacher, Flomaton High School, to horticulture/agriscience instructor, Escambia Career Readiness Center, start date pending hiring of replacement teacher at Flomaton High School. (replacing Allen Whitman)

Employment

1. April Dunsford, office aide, Flomaton Elementary School, to work up to an additional 7 days, effective July 24, 2017 through August 3, 2017. (to be paid at her daily rate)

2. Tracey Chavers, elementary teacher, Rachel Patterson Elementary School, effective August 21, 2017. (replacing Brandy Baggett)

3. Jawuan Osborne, counselor, Escambia County Middle School, to work up to an additional 5 days, effective July 17, 2017 through July 31, 2017. (to be paid at her daily rate)

4. Cordia Lee, counselor, Escambia County Middle School, to work up to an additional 5 days, effective July 17, 2017 through July 31, 2017. (to be paid at her daily rate)

5. Rickey Lester, Special Education instructional aide, Flomaton Elementary School, effective August 21, 2017.

6. Lisa Biggs, bus driver, Atmore Bus Shop, effective August 9, 2017. (Replacing Katherine Gohagin)

7. Veronica Hacker, 6-hour lunchroom worker, Rachel Patterson Elementary School, effective August 21, 2017. (replacing Robin Stewart)