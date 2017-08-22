Obituaries for the week of August 23, 2017

Merlene Emmons Forbes

Mrs. Merlene Emmons Forbes, age 76, passed away Monday, August 14, 2017 in Atmore, Ala. She was a native of Century, Fla. and has resided in Atmore for the past thirty-one years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Forbes and parents, L.D. and Bernice Emmons.

Mrs. Forbes is survived by her four sons, Richard (Pam) Moye of Bay Minette, Ala., Randel (Karen) Moye of S.C., Robert (Janice) Moye of Bratt, Fla. and Greg (Sandy) Forbes of Atmore; one daughter, Regina (James) Hare of Walnut Hill, Fla.; two sisters, Annette Jones and Bettie Odom of Atmore; fifteen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services were held Saturday, August 19, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Greg Forbes officiating. Burial followed at Oak Hill Cemetery.

The family receive friends Saturday, August 19, 2017 from noon until service time at 2 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Jason Edward Reid

Mr. Jason Reid, age 20, passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2017. He was born in Garland, Texas to Charles and Christine Reid. The family moved to Pelham, Alabama in 1986 and Jason graduated from Pelham High School in 1990. He graduated from Auburn University in 1996. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Edgar Hugh and Estelle Reid; Thomas and Louise Folmar and his father Charles Edward Reid.

Mr. Reid is survived by his mother, Christine Reid; sister, Amy Kornegay; nieces, Zoe Nadler, Ally Nadler and Mia Kornegay and numerous aunts and uncles.

Memorial services were held Sunday, August 20, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Byrneville United Methodist Church. 1351 Byrneville Road, Century, FL 32535.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Susan Conway Adams

Mrs. Susan Conway Adams, age 62, passed away Saturday, August 12, 2017 at her home in Flomaton, Ala. She was a life-long resident of the Atmore and Flomaton area. She was of the Baptist faith.

Mrs. Adams is survived by her three sons, Charles Jake (Jodi) Hadley of Perdido, Ala., Jon Corrie Salyer of Opelika, Ala. and Michael David (Ashley) Salyer of Warner Robins, Ga.; one brother, Randolph (Deborah) Conway of Perdido and three grandchildren, Tyler and Blayne Hadley and Emerson Salyer.

Funeral services for her and her husband, Timothy were held Friday, August 18, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. William Chancery officiating.

The family received friends Friday, August 18, 2017 from noon until service time at 2 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Mr. Timothy Edward Adams

Mr. Timothy Edward Conway Adams, age 50, passed away Saturday, August 12, 2017 at his home in Flomaton, Ala. He was a life-long residents of the Atmore and Flomaton area. He was of the Baptist Faith. He was an employee of Frit Car Inc, in Brewton, Ala.

Mr. Adams is survived by his mother, Doris Adams of McDavid, Fla.; three step-sons, Charles Jake (Jodi) Hadley of Perdido, Ala., Jon Corrie Salyer of Opelika, Ala. and Michael David (Ashley) Salyer, Jr. of Warner Robins, Ga.; one brother, Thomas Grady (Nancy Dale) Adams of Century, Fla.; one sister, Dianne (Philip) Muse of Brewton; three grandchildren, Tyler and Blayne Hadley and Emerson Salyer; two nephews, Austin and Cody Adams and special cousin Donnie Johnson.

Funeral services for he and his wife, Susan were held Friday, August 18, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. William Chancery officiating. Burial for Mr. Adams followed at Christian Home Cemetery.

The family received friends Friday, August 18, 2017 from 12 Noon until service time at 2 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers for Mr. Adams were Richard Chancery, Kevin Merchant, Richard Merchant, B.J. Johnson, Willie Johnson and Darin Merchant.

Honorary pallbearers for Mr. Adams were Jr. Milstead and Dillon Jordan.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Jimmie C. Wilson

Apostle Jimmie C. Wilson, age 77, passed away Monday, August 14, 2017. He was born in Atmore, Ala. to the late Leroy and Gussie Mae Wilson, Sr. He served in the United States military for 6 ½ years.

At age eleven he served as superintendent of Sunday school at Apostolic Holiness Church and chairman of the Deacon Board at age twelve. He later became assistant pastor of the McGhee Temple C.O.G.I.C., after being enriched and determined to do the will of God, he was beginning the ministry we know today as Holy Community Center, still under the covering of C.O.G.I.C. and was appointed superintendent and chairman of superintendents. He added to the church building, the prison ministry, healing the sick, President of five fellowship ministries and supporter of ten other female pastors. He was the overseer of Miracle Temple of Monroeville, Ala

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Marvin Wilson, Sr., Leroy Wilson, Jr. and Charles Wilson; brother-in-law, Thomas McMurray and father and mother-in-law, Clem and Claira Knight and first wife, Phyllis.

Apostle Wilson is survived by his wife, Elder Irma J. Wilson of Atmore; two daughters: Courtney Peters of Atlanta, Ga. and Temekia (Melvin) Packer of Columbus, Ga.; two Godchildren, Janet Wilson and James Wilson, Sr. both of Atmore; two grandchildren Xavier Peters and Zaria Peters both of Atlanta; sisters, Barbara McMurray of Atmore, Betty (Decatur) Longmire of Ashland, Va., Diane (Godfrey) Alemezohu of Cummings, Ga., LaShirley (Lorenzo) Nero of Uriah, Ala. and Gwendolyn Tucker of Chesterfield, Va.; one brother, Anthony Wilson of Atmore; sisters-in-law, Rebecca Wilson, Gertrude Knight, Minnie Mae Knight, Ollie Knight, all of Atmore and Elizabeth Knight of Boston Mass.; devoted brother-in-law, Elder Leroy (Missionary Lula) Knight, Sr., of Atmore; a devoted nephew, Rev. Dr. Michael (Delois) Wilson of Atmore and a host of Godchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held Saturday, August 19, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Empowerment Tabernacle Christian Center, Bishop Darryl North, host pastor and expeditor; Reverend Dr. Michael Wilson, Sr. Eulogist

Pallbearers were his adopted sons and nephews.

Christian Memorial Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.