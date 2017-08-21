Obituaries for the week of August 23, 2017

Merlene Emmons Forbes

Mrs. Merlene Emmons Forbes, age 76, passed away Monday, August 14, 2017 in Atmore, Ala. She was a native of Century, Fla. and has resided in Atmore for the past thirty-one years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Forbes and parents, L.D. and Bernice Emmons.

Mrs. Forbes is survived by her four sons, Richard (Pam) Moye of Bay Minette, Ala., Randel (Karen) Moye of S.C., Robert (Janice) Moye of Bratt, Fla. and Greg (Sandy) Forbes of Atmore; one daughter, Regina (James) Hare of Walnut Hill, Fla.; two sisters, Annette Jones and Bettie Odom of Atmore; fifteen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services were held Saturday, August 19, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Greg Forbes officiating. Burial followed at Oak Hill Cemetery.

The family receive friends Saturday, August 19, 2017 from noon until service time at 2 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Jason Edward Reid

Mr. Jason Reid, age 20, passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2017. He was born in Garland, Texas to Charles and Christine Reid. The family moved to Pelham, Alabama in 1986 and Jason graduated from Pelham High School in 1990. He graduated from Auburn University in 1996. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Edgar Hugh and Estelle Reid; Thomas and Louise Folmar and his father Charles Edward Reid.

Mr. Reid is survived by his mother, Christine Reid; sister, Amy Kornegay; nieces, Zoe Nadler, Ally Nadler and Mia Kornegay and numerous aunts and uncles.

Memorial services were held Sunday, August 20, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Byrneville United Methodist Church. 1351 Byrneville Road, Century, FL 32535.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Susan Conway Adams

Mrs. Susan Conway Adams, age 62, passed away Saturday, August 12, 2017 at her home in Flomaton, Ala. She was a life-long resident of the Atmore and Flomaton area. She was of the Baptist faith.

Mrs. Adams is survived by her three sons, Charles Jake (Jodi) Hadley of Perdido, Ala., Jon Corrie Salyer of Opelika, Ala. and Michael David (Ashley) Salyer of Warner Robins, Ga.; one brother, Randolph (Deborah) Conway of Perdido and three grandchildren, Tyler and Blayne Hadley and Emerson Salyer.

Funeral services for her and her husband, Timothy were held Friday, August 18, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. William Chancery officiating.

The family received friends Friday, August 18, 2017 from noon until service time at 2 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Mr. Timothy Edward Adams

Mr. Timothy Edward Conway Adams, age 50, passed away Saturday, August 12, 2017 at his home in Flomaton, Ala. He was a life-long residents of the Atmore and Flomaton area. He was of the Baptist Faith. He was an employee of Frit Car Inc, in Brewton, Ala.

Mr. Adams is survived by his mother, Doris Adams of McDavid, Fla.; three step-sons, Charles Jake (Jodi) Hadley of Perdido, Ala., Jon Corrie Salyer of Opelika, Ala. and Michael David (Ashley) Salyer, Jr. of Warner Robins, Ga.; one brother, Thomas Grady (Nancy Dale) Adams of Century, Fla.; one sister, Dianne (Philip) Muse of Brewton; three grandchildren, Tyler and Blayne Hadley and Emerson Salyer; two nephews, Austin and Cody Adams and special cousin Donnie Johnson.

Funeral services for he and his wife, Susan were held Friday, August 18, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. William Chancery officiating. Burial for Mr. Adams followed at Christian Home Cemetery.

The family received friends Friday, August 18, 2017 from 12 Noon until service time at 2 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers for Mr. Adams were Richard Chancery, Kevin Merchant, Richard Merchant, B.J. Johnson, Willie Johnson and Darin Merchant.

Honorary pallbearers for Mr. Adams were Jr. Milstead and Dillon Jordan.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.