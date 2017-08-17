Obituaries for the week of August 23, 2017

Merlene Emmons Forbes

Mrs. Merlene Emmons Forbes, age 76, passed away Monday, August 14, 2017 in Atmore, Ala. She was a native of Century, Fla. and has resided in Atmore for the past thirty-one years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Forbes and parents, L.D. and Bernice Emmons.

Mrs. Forbes is survived by her four sons, Richard (Pam) Moye of Bay Minette, Ala., Randel (Karen) Moye of S.C., Robert (Janice) Moye of Bratt, Fla. and Greg (Sandy) Forbes of Atmore; one daughter, Regina (James) Hare of Walnut Hill, Fla.; two sisters, Annette Jones and Bettie Odom of Atmore; fifteen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 19, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Greg Forbes officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday, August 19, 2017 from noon until service time at 2 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Jason Edward Reid

Mr. Jason Reid, age 20, passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2017. He was born in Garland, Texas to Charles and Christine Reid. The family moved to Pelham, Alabama in 1986 and Jason graduated from Pelham High School in 1990. He graduated from Auburn University in 1996. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Edgar Hugh and Estelle Reid; Thomas and Louise Folmar and his father Charles Edward Reid.

Mr. Reid is survived by his mother, Christine Reid; sister, Amy Kornegay; nieces, Zoe Nadler, Ally Nadler and Mia Kornegay and numerous aunts and uncles.

Memorial services will be held Sunday, August 20, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Byrneville United Methodist Church. 1351 Byrneville Road, Century, FL 32535.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.