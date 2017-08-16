VFW Auxiliary announces 22Up Suicide Awareness Program – Form a team and participate

By GAYLE JOHNSON

Special to Atmore News

The Atmore Memorial VFW Auxiliary to Post 7016 invites the Atmore area to participate in the 22Up Suicide Awareness Program at the Atmore YMCA on Tuesday, September 12, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The 22Up Suicide Awareness Program requires participants to do 22 pushups to promote awareness for veteran suicide prevention along with honoring military service members and veterans. This is a suicide awareness campaign; there is no cost to participate.

The 22Up movement, also known as 22KILL, started in 2013 after the VA released the staggering statistic that an average of 22 veterans die by suicide every day. Since that time an updated study shows the rate has fallen to 20 veteran suicides per day.

Teams of 4 are invited to participate. Teams may do 22 pushups as a group or individually. Every pushup counts so don’t be shy to show your support for our veterans. You can do as many or few pushups as you can or choose. Whether it’s 1 or 22, we will accept them however they come. They can be assisted (on your knees), incline (on a desk/wall), or if you physically are unable to do any, we’ll even take air pushups!

The Auxiliary invites our local first responders, police departments, and fire departments to send teams of 4 to participate. We also invite the Atmore VFW Post, American Legion Post, local National Guard, businesses, civic organizations, schools, and churches to send teams as well.

Not a member of a team but want to participate? Come on in, everyone is welcome to participate.

Participation will be scheduled in 15 minute increments, two teams per 15 minutes.

Please contact the YMCA to schedule your team’s time! YMCA contact information: (251) 368-YMCA (9622), office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Note: Closed for lunch 12-1).

Please contact Auxiliary President Gayle Johnson (251) 359-0768 or atmorevfwaux@gmail.com for more information or contact the Atmore YMCA at 368-9622 to schedule your time.

Gayle Johnson is president of the Atmore Memorial VFW Auxiliary.