Saucer named FNB&T Business Banking Officer

The Board of Directors of First Suncoast Trust Bancshares, Inc. and subsidiary bank, First National Bank & Trust, have named Andrea Saucer the Business Banking Officer.

President and CEO Glen Davis said, “I am pleased that Andrea has joined FNB&T. With her thirteen years of banking experience, she will be a valuable asset to our bank. We welcome Andrea and her husband, David, to our FNB&T family.”

“I am pleased to be a part of the First National Bank & Trust family,” Saucer said. “We are working hard to exceed customers’ expectations and expand our product base. FNB&T is an excellent company with a great deal of people that the community knows and loves. I am excited about helping achieve our goals and being another trusted go-to person for our customer’s needs.”