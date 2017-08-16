New arrivals at APL

Check out the new arrivals at Atmore Public Library.
Patrons rate new arrivals
Several patrons are sharing their opinions of the new books they’ve read. Five stars is the top rating.
Kimberly Jernigan: The Silent Wife by Kerry Fisher – 5 stars
Gwenda Peacock: The Guests on South Battery by Karen White – 5 stars
David McKenzie: The Burial Hour by Jeffery Deaver – 5 stars
Debbie Woods: The Night the Lights Went Out by Karen White – 5 stars
Ceres Rodgers: The Duchess by Danielle Steel – 5 stars
Freddie Miller: Same Beach, Next Year by Dorothea Benton Frank – 5 stars
Ronda Wood: High Stakes by Fern Michaels – 5 stars
Diane Rose: 16th Seduction by James Patterson – 5 stars
Milton Adams: Use of Force by Brad Thor – 4 ½ stars
Beverly Blackwell: Secrets in Summer by Nancy Thayer – 4 stars
Jan Hall: The Silent Corner by Dean Koontz – 4 stars
Sarah Hall: Murder Games by James Patterson – 3 stars
Fiction
Any Dream Will Do by Debbie Macomber
The Taming of the Queen by Philippa Gregory
The Last Tudor by Philippa Gregory
The Good Daughter by Karin Slaughter
Beneath Copper Falls by Colleen Coble
Secrets of the Tulip Sisters by Susan Mallery
I’ll Always Have You by Nora Roberts
Deadfall by Linda Fairstein
Seven Stones to Stand or Fall by Diana Gabaldon
Look Behind You by Iris Johansen
The Late Show by Michael Connelly
Stillhouse Lake by Rachel Caine
Wired by Julie Garwood
The Ultimatum by Karen Robards
Two Nights by Kathy Reichs
House of Spies by Daniel Silva
Crazy House by James Patterson
Murder Games by James Patterson
Use of Force by Brad Thor
Kiss Carlo by Adriana Trigiani
The Duchess by Danielle Steel
The Silent Corner by Dean Koontz
Christian fiction
The Curiosity Keeper by Sarah Ladd
Dawn at Emberwilder by Sarah Ladd
Stranger at Fellsworth by Sarah Ladd
The Seekers by Wanda Brunstetter
The Blessing by Wanda Brunstetter
Large print
Secrets in Summer by Nancy Thayer
Come Sundown by Nora Roberts
Same Beach, Next Year by Dorothea Benton Frank
Love Story by Karen Kingsbury
Audio books
Murder Games by James Patterson
Secrets of the Tulip Sisters by Susan Mallery
The Beautiful Lost by Luanne Rice
The Duchess by Danielle Steel
Since We Fell by Dennis Lehane
The Husband’s Secret by Liane Moriarty
All the Missing Girls by Megan Miranda
Bay of Sighs by Nora Roberts
The Bone Tree by Greg Iles