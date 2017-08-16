New arrivals at APL

Check out the new arrivals at Atmore Public Library.

Patrons rate new arrivals

Several patrons are sharing their opinions of the new books they’ve read. Five stars is the top rating.

Kimberly Jernigan: The Silent Wife by Kerry Fisher – 5 stars

Gwenda Peacock: The Guests on South Battery by Karen White – 5 stars

David McKenzie: The Burial Hour by Jeffery Deaver – 5 stars

Debbie Woods: The Night the Lights Went Out by Karen White – 5 stars

Ceres Rodgers: The Duchess by Danielle Steel – 5 stars

Freddie Miller: Same Beach, Next Year by Dorothea Benton Frank – 5 stars

Ronda Wood: High Stakes by Fern Michaels – 5 stars

Diane Rose: 16th Seduction by James Patterson – 5 stars

Milton Adams: Use of Force by Brad Thor – 4 ½ stars

Beverly Blackwell: Secrets in Summer by Nancy Thayer – 4 stars

Jan Hall: The Silent Corner by Dean Koontz – 4 stars

Sarah Hall: Murder Games by James Patterson – 3 stars

Fiction

Any Dream Will Do by Debbie Macomber

The Taming of the Queen by Philippa Gregory

The Last Tudor by Philippa Gregory

The Good Daughter by Karin Slaughter

Beneath Copper Falls by Colleen Coble

Secrets of the Tulip Sisters by Susan Mallery

I’ll Always Have You by Nora Roberts

Deadfall by Linda Fairstein

Seven Stones to Stand or Fall by Diana Gabaldon

Look Behind You by Iris Johansen

The Late Show by Michael Connelly

Stillhouse Lake by Rachel Caine

Wired by Julie Garwood

The Ultimatum by Karen Robards

Two Nights by Kathy Reichs

House of Spies by Daniel Silva

Crazy House by James Patterson

Murder Games by James Patterson

Use of Force by Brad Thor

Kiss Carlo by Adriana Trigiani

The Duchess by Danielle Steel

The Silent Corner by Dean Koontz

Christian fiction

The Curiosity Keeper by Sarah Ladd

Dawn at Emberwilder by Sarah Ladd

Stranger at Fellsworth by Sarah Ladd

The Seekers by Wanda Brunstetter

The Blessing by Wanda Brunstetter

Large print

Secrets in Summer by Nancy Thayer

Come Sundown by Nora Roberts

Same Beach, Next Year by Dorothea Benton Frank

Love Story by Karen Kingsbury

Audio books

Murder Games by James Patterson

Secrets of the Tulip Sisters by Susan Mallery

The Beautiful Lost by Luanne Rice

The Duchess by Danielle Steel

Since We Fell by Dennis Lehane

The Husband’s Secret by Liane Moriarty

All the Missing Girls by Megan Miranda

Bay of Sighs by Nora Roberts

The Bone Tree by Greg Iles