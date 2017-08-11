Obituaries for the week of August 16, 2017

John “Ronny” Hoffman

Mr. John “Ronny” Hoffman, age 75, passed away Wednesday, August 9, 2017 in Spanish Fort, Ala. He was a native of Montgomery, Ala. and had resided in Atmore, Ala. for the past forty-five years. He was a member and past treasure at the Atmore Church of Christ. He taught his 1st year at Repton; Flomaton five years; Ernest Ward, Bratt and Northview for a total of thirty-three years. He coached at Flomaton, Repton and Ernest Ward. He was a graduate of Troy State and was an avid fisherman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Sarah Hoffman and one sister, Joan Hoffman Fleshman.

Mr. Hoffman is survived by his wife of fifty-three years, Charlotte Hoffman of Atmore; one son, Ron (Wendy) Hoffman of Spanish Fort; three daughters, Ronda Hoffman of Daphne, Ala., Michelle (Ted) Cox of Winfield, Ala. and Mel (Marc) Bass of Auburn, Ala.; three brothers, Larry Hoffman of Pike Road, Ala., Frances Hoffman and Allan Hoffman all of Highland Home, Ala.; one sister, Judy Best of Honoraville, Ala. and eight grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Friday, August 11, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Minister Bobby Boatwright officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

The family received friends Thursday, August 10, 2017 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Steve Hoffman, John Hoffman, Aubrey Cox, Joseph Cox, Christian Bass, John Stephen Bass and Colton Whitehead.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Robert “RJ” Amerson, Sr.

Mr. Robert “RJ” Amerson, Sr., age 91, passed away Wednesday, August 9, 2017 in Bratt, Fla. He was a native and life-long resident of Bratt. He was a member of Bratt First Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Peter Amerson and Lottie Wiggins Amerson; wife, Margaret Himerwright Amerson; two sons, Danny Amerson and Eddie Amerson; one daughter, Sandra Amerson Wilson; step-son, Jimmy Hibbits; one sister, Vera Louise Amerson Hardy; three brothers, Oliver Peter (Pete) Amerson, Wallace Jerald Amerson and Dewey Eugene Amerson; one grandson, Lance Dawe and one great-grandchild, Macey Amerson.

Mr. Amerson is survived by one son, RJ (Bobby) and Judy Amerson, Jr. of Bratt; two brothers, Leo Edward Amerson of Canoe, Ala. and James and Betty Amerson of Bratt; eleven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 12, 2017 at 1l a.m. at Bratt First Baptist Church with Rev. Delbert Redditt officiating. Burial will be at Godwin Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday, August 11, 2017 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Rick Amerson, Pete Amerson, Jr., Kevin Amerson, Jeff Amerson, Drew Amerson and Pete Amerson, III.

Honorary pallbearers will be the Senior Adult Sunday School Class (Bratt First Baptist Church), Jim Biggs, Joseph Gulley, Leo Odom and Hilton Hall.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements. Atmore, Ala.

Dovie Woods Stanley

Mrs. Dovie Woods Stanley, age 84, passed away Thursday, August 10, 2017, in Atmore, Ala. She was a native of Semirah Springs, Ala. and has resided in Atmore most of her life. She was a member of Brooks Memorial Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-four years, Cecil Stanley; parents, Sam and Louiza Woods.

Mrs. Stanley is survived by her three sons, Cecil Gary (Kaye Derrington) Stanley of Tampa, Fla., Greg (Wanda) Stanley of Stapleton, Ala. and Richard K. (Phyllis) Stanley of Brewton, Ala.; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, August 13, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Bro. Robert Heard and Bro. Dave Taylor officiating.

The family will receive friends Saturday, August 12, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Jacob Salter, Wade Barnes, Chris Stanley, David Huggins, Charles Woods and James “Chief” Peters.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Arthur “Whirlee” Dailey, Sr.

Mr. Arthur “Whirlee” Dailey, Sr., age 83, of Atmore, Ala. passed away Thursday, August 10, 2017 at Century Health and Rehab Center in Century, Fla.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced by Turner Funeral Chapel LLC.

Shelia Diane Chapman

Mrs. Shelia Diane Chapman, age 57, passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2017 in Atmore, Ala. She was a native and life-long resident of Atmore. She was a loving grandmother, crafter and interior decorator.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Betty Ann and Leon Tolin and two brothers, Tony Scott and Ricky Tolin.

Mrs. Chapman is survived by her significant other, Arthur (Snake) Thrower; one daughter, Michell Odom and Ben Bridges of Lawton, Okla.; two sons, Tony and Ashley Chapman of Amarillo, Texas and Chris Chapman of Prattville, Ala.; two sisters, Sonja and Tim White of Atmore and Shirley and Ed Turner; eight-grandchildren, Savannah, Danika, Aree, Londyn, Nicole, Alyssa, Chris and Courtney; two great-grandchildren, Josh and Ezra and special friends of thirty-six years, Kathy Schlemmer and Tina Haggerty and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Friday, August 11, 2017 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.