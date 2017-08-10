Poarch fireman indicted on teen sex charges

A Poarch firefighter who lives in Atmore is free on $250,000 bond after he was indicted on several charges involving sex with a teenager.

According to Escambia County Detention Center records, 36-year-old Michael Leon Wood of a McRae Street address surrendered to sheriff’s officers after a grand jury handed up a three-count indictment against him.

Jail records show that the bond was posted by or on behalf of Wood shortly after he was processed into the county jail. He is charged with one count each of second-degree rape, second-degree sodomy and enticing a child under the age of 16 but older than 12 for immoral purposes.

The arrest reportedly came after a joint investigation by Atmore Police Department detectives and personnel from Escambia County Department of Human Resources and Escambia County Child Advocacy Center.

Look for more details in next Wednesday’s Atmore News.