Yoder joins UB

United Bank’s President and CEO Robert R. Jones, III announced Lauren Yoder has joined United Bank as Assistant Vice President, Brewton Branch Manager. In her role, Yoder will work to build and expand customer relationships while maintaining the daily operations of the Brewton branch and staff.

“The addition of Lauren Yoder to our team strengthens our commitment to expanding our presence in the Brewton market.” Jones said. “I am confident she will make a positive impact in Brewton. Lauren will deliver United Bank’s unique suite of local banking services. United has the size and talent to help Brewton’s continued growth delivered by a local bank which has served Escambia County since 1904. I am proud to welcome her to our team”

With more than nine years professional banking experience, Yoder is familiar with many areas of banking including branch operations management, business banking and loan portfolio supervision. Furthering her studies, Yoder is a graduate of Alabama Banking School and Brewton Leadership where she amplified her leadership skills and gained a deeper understanding of her community.

A Brewton resident for more than 27 years, Yoder is passionate about her community. She attends Liberty Baptist Church in Brewton and is active in several community organizations. Currently, she serves on the board of directors with the Brewton Chamber of Commerce and is President of the Brewton Elementary School PTO board. She is past chairman of both the 2017 Blueberry Festival and 2016 Brewton Christmas Parade. She has also volunteered with Relay For Life and several committees within the Brewton Chamber of Commerce including the scholarship and PCA Rodeo committee. She has led several financial literacy classes for area students to educate them on the importance of making responsible financial decisions.