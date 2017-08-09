YLA seeks class members

Youth Leadership Atmore is seeking class members for the upcoming school year. Applications will be available in local schools as well as the Atmore Area Chamber of Commerce beginning August 14. High school juniors from Atmore Christian School, Escambia Academy, Escambia County High School, Northview High School and homeschool may apply.

Applicants must have a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, September 5, 2017.

Youth Leadership Atmore, a seven-month program, which begins in October with an overnight retreat, gives participants the opportunity to help develop their leadership, team-building, decision-making and life skills. It also gives them the opportunity to interact with community and state leaders and with students from other schools. From November through April, the participants are involved in a series of interactive, educational activities and trips that take place one day each month including visits to major businesses, government offices, a college campus, etc. YLA is currently in its 23rd year and is under the leadership of the YLA Steering Committee.

Student tuition of $125 each covers a portion of the program. However, partial financial aid may be available to those students demonstrating a need. All other funding has been made possible through corporate sponsorship, gifts from members of the public, and designated fund-raising projects.

Youth Leadership Atmore application packets are available at the Atmore Area Chamber of Commerce office and in the above mentioned school offices. For more information about the YLA Program or to request an application packet, please email the YLA Steering Committee at ylatmore@gmail.com.