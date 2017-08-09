Liberty Church to host missionaries to Mexico

Liberty Church in Atmore will host A.W. and Kathy Jones in a service and luncheon Wednesday August 16, at 10 a.m.

The Joneses have been serving in Guadalajara, Mexico since March 2002. A.W. teaches in a school of supernatural ministry as well as traveling throughout Mexico doing revival meetings, pastor and youth conferences, nights of miracles and healing schools / schools of the Spirit.

They help with medical clinics, children’s outreaches, feeding programs and ministering in drug rehabs. They also network with other ministries.

A.W. and Kathy serve through FIRE International, the full time missionary sending arm of FIRE (Fellowship for International Revival and Evangelism) based in Concord, NC.

Liberty Church is located at 200 3rd Avenue, Atmore.