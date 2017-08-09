Jordan, Godwin to wed

Mr. and Mrs. James Lewis Jordan, Jr. of Monroeville announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Katherine Claire to Mr. Thomas Chace Godwin of Mobile. Mr. Godwin is the son of Mr. Thomas Lynn Godwin of Lottie, Alabama and Mr. and Mrs. Rex McKinley of Atmore.

Miss Jordan is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. James Lewis Jordan, Sr. and the late Mr. and Mrs. Eddie W. Sessions all of Monroeville.

Mr. Godwin is the grandson of the late Mr. John Godwin of Atmore, Alabama and the late Ann Godwin of Atmore and Mr. and Mrs. Robert R. Hughes of Lottie, Alabama.

Miss Jordan is a 2011 graduate of Excel High School. She graduated from the University of Alabama with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and Auburn University of Montgomery with a Masters degree in Accounting.

Mr. Godwin is a 2010 graduate of J. U. Blacksher High School. He graduated from Auburn University with a Bachelors degree in Finance. Chace also graduated from the Coast Guard Academy and is employed with the United States Coast Guard stationed in Mobile.

The wedding and reception will be held at 6:00 p.m. on August 26, 2017 at Five Rivers Delta in Spanish Fort, Alabama. Invitations have been sent.