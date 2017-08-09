Food scores released

The following Escambia County food / lodging establishment ratings were released by the Alabama Department of Public Health for July. Ratings are ranked by score, low to high.
FSE = Food Service Establishment
Waffle House # 1969, Windriver Road N., Atmore, 78, FSE
Diamond #6, E. Nashville Ave., Atmore, 85, limited food
Church’s Chicken (A) # 1823, Atmore, 87, FSE
Ramey’s Supermarket Deli, Atmore, 88, FSE
Circle K # 2721573, W. Nashville Ave., Atmore, 90, FSE
Pic N Save #773 – Retail, Douglas Ave., Brewton, 91, retail food store
Magnolia Super Foods, East Brewton, 92, retail food store
Creek Travel Plaza – 24/7 Diner, Atmore, 93, FSE
Exotic Wings Express, Atmore, 93, FSE
Arby’s, Brewton, 95, FSE
Pizza Hut, Brewton, 95, FSE
Magnolia Super Foods – Deli, East Brewton, 95, FSE
Pic N Save #773 – Deli, Douglas Ave., Brewton, 95, FSE
Popeyes #11874, Brewton, 95, FSE
Diamond Gasoline #14, S. Blvd., Brewton, 96, limited food
South Alabama Vending, Atmore, 96, FSE
Winn Dixie #512 – Retail, Atmore, 96, retail food store
Ramey’s Supermarket, Atmore, 96, retail food store
All of God’s Children Learning Center, Atmore, 96, daycare food service
Brewton’s Barista, Brewton, 96, FSE
YMCA Kids Corner, Brewton, 97, daycare food service
Winn Dixie #512 – Deli, Atmore, 97, FSE
Diamond # 21, Jack Springs Road, Atmore, 97, limited food
Subway #27718, Jack Springs Road, Atmore , 98, FSE
Flomaton First Baptist Day Care Center, Flomaton, 98, daycare food service
Growing Tots, Atmore, 98, daycare food service
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant, Atmore, 98, FSE
Creek Travel Plaza – Chester’s Chicken, Atmore, 98, FSE
The Coffee House LLC, Atmore, 98, FSE
Taco Bell #031394, Brewton, 98, FSE
Popeye’s, Atmore, 98, FSE
Creek Travel Plaza – C Store, Atmore, 99, limited food
Rottschafers Daycare, Brewton, 99, daycare food service