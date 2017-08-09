Food scores released

The following Escambia County food / lodging establishment ratings were released by the Alabama Department of Public Health for July. Ratings are ranked by score, low to high.

FSE = Food Service Establishment

Waffle House # 1969, Windriver Road N., Atmore, 78, FSE

Diamond #6, E. Nashville Ave., Atmore, 85, limited food

Church’s Chicken (A) # 1823, Atmore, 87, FSE

Ramey’s Supermarket Deli, Atmore, 88, FSE

Circle K # 2721573, W. Nashville Ave., Atmore, 90, FSE

Pic N Save #773 – Retail, Douglas Ave., Brewton, 91, retail food store

Magnolia Super Foods, East Brewton, 92, retail food store

Creek Travel Plaza – 24/7 Diner, Atmore, 93, FSE

Exotic Wings Express, Atmore, 93, FSE

Arby’s, Brewton, 95, FSE

Pizza Hut, Brewton, 95, FSE

Magnolia Super Foods – Deli, East Brewton, 95, FSE

Pic N Save #773 – Deli, Douglas Ave., Brewton, 95, FSE

Popeyes #11874, Brewton, 95, FSE

Diamond Gasoline #14, S. Blvd., Brewton, 96, limited food

South Alabama Vending, Atmore, 96, FSE

Winn Dixie #512 – Retail, Atmore, 96, retail food store

Ramey’s Supermarket, Atmore, 96, retail food store

All of God’s Children Learning Center, Atmore, 96, daycare food service

Brewton’s Barista, Brewton, 96, FSE

YMCA Kids Corner, Brewton, 97, daycare food service

Winn Dixie #512 – Deli, Atmore, 97, FSE

Diamond # 21, Jack Springs Road, Atmore, 97, limited food

Subway #27718, Jack Springs Road, Atmore , 98, FSE

Flomaton First Baptist Day Care Center, Flomaton, 98, daycare food service

Growing Tots, Atmore, 98, daycare food service

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant, Atmore, 98, FSE

Creek Travel Plaza – Chester’s Chicken, Atmore, 98, FSE

The Coffee House LLC, Atmore, 98, FSE

Taco Bell #031394, Brewton, 98, FSE

Popeye’s, Atmore, 98, FSE

Creek Travel Plaza – C Store, Atmore, 99, limited food

Rottschafers Daycare, Brewton, 99, daycare food service