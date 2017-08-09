EW Class of ‘67 holds reunion



The Ernest Ward High School Class of 1967 held their 50th reunion Saturday, August 5, at the Ruritan Building in Walnut Hill. Members of the class (and one teacher) are shown, from left, front, Terry Harms, Floyd Mooney, Sarah L. Figuried, Judi H. McElhaney, teacher John Padgett, Gloria B. Gilman, Linda G. Stabler, Barbara K. Loewen and John Loewen; middle, Gavin Killam, John Stacey, Marjorie G. Criswell, Jean Davis, Eddie Jo T. Talmadge, Kay B. Mooney, Suzanne M. Rigby, Tony Andress, Nadine Eicher, Betty S. Singleton and Brenda P. Ekstrom; back, Leroy Smith, John Russell, Phillip Russell, Terrell Spence, Harold McGhee, Sonny Miller, Thomas Gibbs, Roy G. Ward, Pete Plant, Duane Dortch, James McElhaney and Ron Stabler. Not shown are Kay H. Wenger and Sandra P. Iutzi.