Church Calendar

Liberty Church, 200 3rd Ave., will host A.W. and Kathy Jones, missionaries to Mexico, in service Wednesday, August 16 at 10 a.m. Luncheon to follow.

Calvary Deliverance Temple has a Fellowship meeting every fourth Friday at 6 p.m. to include singing, preaching. All are welcome to attend.

Liberty Church, 200 3rd Ave., is holding a Bible study on the book of Romans Wednesdays at 10 a.m. All are invited.

Calvary Deliverance Temple has singing every second Friday night beginning at 6 p.m.

First Baptist Church of Bratt sponsors Naomi’s Table, a non-denominational ministry for widows. Naomi’s Table, a place for healing and encouragement, meets the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. For more information call B.K. Williams 850-342-4006

Trinity Episcopal Church celebrates with either a Holy Eucharist service or Morning Prayer every Sunday at 9 a.m. On fifth Sundays, the Men of Trinity host brunch following the service.

St. Anna’s Episcopal Church celebrates Holy Eucharist on Sunday at 9 a.m., Sunday school at 10:30 a.m., and Compline / Bible Study the second Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

The congregation of St. Andrews Anglican Church, located on the corner of Pine and Presley streets, invites you to worship with them on 1st, 3rd and 5th Sundays at 10 a.m. The Rev. Thomas E. Raines celebrates the Holy Communion service.