Police identify homicide victim as Camden man

Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks has identified the victim of Thursday’s night shooting on Ann Street as a Wilcox County man who was apparently minding his own business.
According to a press release issued Friday afternoon by the police chief, the man who was shot as he bicycled to a convenience store for cigarettes and later died from his wounds was Shawn Oneil Quarles, 31, of Camden.
Several people in the Ann Street-May Street area reported gunshots around 10:38 p.m., and some callers reported that a black male was lying in the middle of Ann Street, which connects Patterson Street with Brooks Lane.
Brooks said Thursday night from the scene that an officer who was patrolling nearby rushed to the area and found Quarles “bleeding profusely” from his chest. The policeman immediately administered first aid while paramedics were en route.
Medics from Atmore Fire Department and Atmore Ambulance Service were sent to the scene but were reportedly unable to save the wounded man, who was later pronounced dead at Atmore Community Hospital.
No arrest had been announced by 3 p.m. Friday as the APD homicide investigation continues. Anyone with information that might help police with their probe is urged to call 251-368-9141.