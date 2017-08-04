Man in bad shape after late-Thursday shooting

Atmore police remained at midnight on the scene of a Thursday night shooting in the city’s northeastern sector that sent an unidentified man to a local hospital in serious condition.

Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks said late Thursday that police had not yet had an opportunity to determine the identity of the shooting victim.

“We don’t have anything right now, other than folks in the apartments reported hearing three gun shots,” Brooks said around 11:30 p.m. at the shooting site, on Ann Street. “We had a unit pretty close by, and by the time he got here, he found a subject lying in the road. He was bleeding profusely from his body, around the chest area.”

Brooks said the officer called medics, who administered first aid to the victim before rushing him to Atmore Community Hospital with injuries that appeared grave.

“The officer called for the medics,” he said. “They tried to perform CPR on him and tried to hold the blood down, but it didn’t look too good for him.”

Frank Jones, who lives along the short city street, which connects Brooks Lane with Patterson Street, said he and his great-grandson were watching television together when the shots rang out, around 10:30 p.m.

“We were in there watching Mickey Mouse, and I heard some shots,” Jones said. “Then I heard another shot. I heard that the guy who was shot was riding a bike, but I didn’t go outside because there’s somebody shooting every week around here.”

Brooks said police had not found by 11:30 p.m. anyone in the area who would admit to having witnessed the shooting.