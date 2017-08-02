Winners announced in poster contest

Winners in the Atmore Memorial VFW Auxiliary to Post 7016 Summer Patriotic Art Poster Contest were announced Monday, July 31, at Atmore City Hall.

According to VFW Auxiliary President Gayle Johnson, 21 entries were submitted. The Auxiliary was pleased considering this is the first year for this competition.

Children ages 4-15 had the opportunity to compete for prize money in four age categories: 4-6, 7-9, 10-12, and 13-15. The winner in each age group received $25.

The winners were Jonah Carter, age 4-6 category; Tomorian Suddith, age 7-9 category; Elizabeth Mitchelle, age 10-12 category; and Tremaine Williams, age 13-15 category.

Participants were required to use one of the three following themes: Flag, United We Stand or Eagle.

All winning posters will be on display in the lobby of City Hall through August 31. Afterwards, all posters will be distributed to veteran facilities throughout the state and to active duty servicemen and women.