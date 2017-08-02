UB names photo winners

Two Atmore residents placed in United Bank’s Farm and Landscape Photo Competition. Almost 900 photos were received to be judged.
Thursday July 27, an awards banquet was held at Steelwood Country Club in Loxley to honor the finalists.
The winners are
Grand Prize – Corey McDonald, Monroeville
1st Place – Ditto Gorme, Atmore
2nd Place – Ameria and Ken Ward, Megargel
3rd Place – Lisa Gregory, Elberta
President’s Choice Award – Corey McDonald, Monroeville
Finalists are
Crystal Godwin – Escambia County, Fla.
Keith Pugh – Brewton
Steve Centers – Daphne
Delane Bond – Fairhope
Aaron Guy – Atmore
Although winners and finalists were named, the contest is not quite over. The People’s Choice Award will be determined by a Facebook vote. Go to United Bank’s Facebook page and like your favorite photo. The photo with the most likes on Monday, August 7, will be awarded the People’s Choice Award.