UB names photo winners

Two Atmore residents placed in United Bank’s Farm and Landscape Photo Competition. Almost 900 photos were received to be judged.

Thursday July 27, an awards banquet was held at Steelwood Country Club in Loxley to honor the finalists.

The winners are

Grand Prize – Corey McDonald, Monroeville

1st Place – Ditto Gorme, Atmore

2nd Place – Ameria and Ken Ward, Megargel

3rd Place – Lisa Gregory, Elberta

President’s Choice Award – Corey McDonald, Monroeville

Finalists are

Crystal Godwin – Escambia County, Fla.

Keith Pugh – Brewton

Steve Centers – Daphne

Delane Bond – Fairhope

Aaron Guy – Atmore

Although winners and finalists were named, the contest is not quite over. The People’s Choice Award will be determined by a Facebook vote. Go to United Bank’s Facebook page and like your favorite photo. The photo with the most likes on Monday, August 7, will be awarded the People’s Choice Award.

News photo by Pia Gorme