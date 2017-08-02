Obituaries for the week of August 9, 2017

Judy Lucille Smith

Ms. Judy Lucille Smith, age 70, of Canoe, Ala., passed away Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at her residence. She was a retired nurse at D.W. McMillan Hospital in Brewton, Ala. She was born in Goodway, Ala. to the late Marshall and Cornelia Lucille Handcock Bowman. She was a member of Robinsonville Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Faye Lassiter.

Ms. Smith is survived by one son, Brandon (Sharon) Smith of Canoe; one granddaughter, Madelyn Smith and her very special cousin, JoAnn Martin.

Funeral services will be held Friday, August 4, 2017 at 10 a.m. from Robinsonville Baptist Church with Bro. Mark Jones officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Shawn Lassiter, Larry Lassiter, Coach David Walker, Jerry James, Ray Lowrey, Chris Smith.

Honorary pallbearer will be Shannon Lassiter.

The family will receive friends Thursday, August 3, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Robinsonville Baptist Church.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Robinsonville Baptist Church, 4441 Robinsonville Road, Atmore, Ala. 36502 or St Jude Children’s Research Hospital P.O. Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, INC in charge of all arrangements.