On Monday, July 10, 2017 the officers for the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 90 Atmore were installed for the year 2017-2018. The installing officer was Doris Tyler, past president and current vice president of American Legion District 34.

Shown are, from left, Doris Tyler, installing officer; Sondra Reid McKinley, sergeant-at-arms; Glenda Chancey, secretary / treasurer; Elaine McKinley, vice president / chaplain; Mary Stanley, president.