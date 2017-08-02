Karrick attends regional conference

Nancy Karrick attended the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International Southeastern Regional Conference in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, from July 16 to July 23.

She attended workshops on Promoting Excellence in Education Worldwide, Storybook Leadership, How to Preserve Memories, Chapter and State Revitalization,

Impacting Literacy, and Delta Kappa Gamma –Then and Now.

Additionally, Nancy participated in the parade of state flags, presided at one of the workshop sessions, and met with her 2014 Golden Gift Leadership Management Class members as well as the 2015-2017 Southeast state presidents.

Twenty-eight members from Alabama were in attendance.