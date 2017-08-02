Giving back to the community

By BARBARA POOLE HARRIS

Escambia County Training School Alumni (Host) Class of 1967& Progressive Civic Recreational Club Inc. distributed school supplies Thursday, July 27, at the Atmore Public Library. It was heartwarming sharing love, also, so good to fellowship with members and the recipients. God really blessed us with monetary donations and also school supplies.

Members who distributed supplies were Barbara Poole Harris, Annie Leslie Poole, Ruby Williams White, Rosie Robinson Jones, Barbara Staples Dukes, Shirley Porter Longmire, Emma Johnson Thomas, Gwen Dale Frye, Sarah Stots Flavor, Annie Norman, Zernice Dailey Valree, Belinda Barron Thomas, and Robert White.

Our fundraiser was a great success. Our next project is to provide socks and gum for residents at Atmore Nursing Center.

We received donations from churches, organizations, Escambia County Training School alumni, and friends. Making our donations of school supplies and nursing home items possible were Second Mt. Triumph Baptist Church, Lighthouse Apostolic Holiness, Mt. Olive Baptist, Harold Dailey (ECTS Class of 1959), Steven Harris (1966), Cleveland Lamar (1961), James and Mamie Knight Walker (1969), Moses McNeil (1970), Dr. McCain Parker (1959), Ladies of Essence, ECTS Class of 1962, Carol Prices James (1966), Pastor Isabell Brazzell, Cordia Coleman Lee (1973), Emma Johnson Thomas (1960), Barbara Staples Dukes (1960), Lantoria Harris, Dr. Keecha Harris, Khadija Jahfiya, Rutelia Rudolph America (1955), Arthur James Pierce (1966 and1967), Willie Abney Jr. (1967), Dellie Beasley (19167), Dechazo Reynolds (1967), KeKe Benjamin, Robert Poole Sr. (1972), Annie Leslie Poole (1973), Barbara Poole Harris (1967), Dorothy Lambert Dennis (1975), Kenneth Newton, Willie Carter Wiggins, Annie Lee Brown (1967), Annette Thames Jeffers, Gerry Lynch Curry (1967), Shely Staples Moore (1963), Rev. Jacob Archie (1971), Mable King Knight, Annie Bowen, Courtney Leslie, Natosha Poole Holley, Evonne Johnson Grissett Archie (1971), Helen White Dickens (1967), Willie Edward Johnson, Inez Salter, Physel Johnson, David Smith, Jack Davis, Eula McNeil Davis (1967), Mary White, Delores Graves, Jadea Roanoke, Irene Poole Haigler (1962), Ann Poole Kylow (1963), Jewel Poole (1965), Calvin Poole Sr. (1971), Debra Finley Poole (1974), Frank Jones, Shirley Brown, Patricia Wilson Cross, JoAnn Johnson Jefferson, Pastor Monroe Jr. and Sis. Nora Tucker, and Shirley Brown.

The ECTS Alumni Gathering is held annually. Founder and chairwoman is Barbara Poole Harris; advisor is Eula McNeil Davis.

Officers of the Progressive Civic Recreational Club, Inc. are President, Herbert Payne, president; Robert White, president elect; Barbara Poole Harris, secretary.