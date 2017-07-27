Obituaries for the week of August 2, 2017

Clarence Shoemaker, Sr.

Mr. Clarence Shoemaker, Sr., age 74, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Sunday, July 23, 2017 at Atmore Community Hospital. He was a native of Coy (Wilcox Co.), Ala. and had resided in Atmore for many years. He was retired from Swift Lumber Co. in Atmore where worked as a boiler man. He was a member of Douglasville Church of Christ in Bay Minette, Ala.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Anita Shoemaker; a son, Clarence Shoemaker, Jr. and his parents, Eddie and Claudia Shoemaker.

Mr. Shoemaker is survived by his wife, Mary E. Shoemaker of Atmore; three sons, Roscoe (Debra) Shoemaker, Tyrone (LaTashia) Shoemaker and Lendon Shoemaker, all of Atmore; three sisters, Alice Lee Jones of Pensacola, Fla., Nellie Chester of Calif. and Vivian McDuffie of Camden, Ala. and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, July 29, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Longmire-Jones Memorial Chapel of Turner Funeral Chapel with Bro. Owens officiating. Interment will follow at St. Emanuel Bapt. Church #2 Cemetery in Coy, Ala.

Turner Funeral Home Chapel LLC in charge of all arrangements.

Margaret K. McCormick

Mrs. Margaret K. McCormick, age 83, passed away July 18, 2017.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Hardage- Giddens Rivermead Funeral Home, 127 Blanding Blvd Orange Park, Florida 32073 (904) 264-2481 in charge of all arrangements.

Sheila Merrill Ross

Mrs. Sheila Merrill Ross, age 74, passed away Monday, July 24, 2017 in Atmore, Ala. She was a native of Mobile, Ala. and has resided in Atmore most of her life. She was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Boyd Robert “Bob” Ross and parents, Harold and Margaret Lockwood.

Mrs. Ross is survived by her three daughters, Amy Ross, Misty Ross and Lacy Ross (Bubba) Pace, all of Atmore; two brothers, Donald Lockwood of Mobile, Ala. and Clark Hill of Atmore,; two sisters, Debbie Lockwood (Mickey) Soderlind of Pensacola, Fla. and Tesa Lockwood. six grandchildren; special grandson, James Harris, Jared Morris, Maya Garner, Cullen Bowman, Evan Bowman and Gabriel Ross, all of Atmore, AL.

The family will receive friends Friday, July 28, 2017 from 3 until 5 p.m. at Petty- Eastside Chapel Funeral Home

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

John Milton Webb

Mr. John Milton Webb, age 97, of Daphne, Ala. passed away Monday, July 24, 2017 at his home. He was born in Atmore, Ala. to the late Dr. Alfred Pellar Webb and Ida Stewart Webb. He was a 1938 graduate of Escambia County High School and Louisiana State University College of Agriculture Class of 1943 and a member of Kappa Alpha Fraternity. He was a U.S. Merchant Marine Cadet, Pass Christian, Mississippi, 1944 and was on ships during World War II in the Atlantic War Zone and the Mediterranean-Middle East War Zone.

Following the war, he was employed by International Paper Company (Woodlands Dept.) for thirty-eight years living in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas. He was Secretary-Treasurer of the Gulf States Section of the Society of American Foresters and also of the Texas Chapter. He served as chairman of The Texas Tree Farm Committee and receiving an award for personally enrolling over 100 timberland owners in that program to promote good timberland practices. At retirement he relocated back home to Alabama living in Daphne. He continued walking in the pine forest and the hills of Lake Forest and could climb the bleachers at Daphne High School way into his 90’s. He was a life-long member of the Baptist Church and taught adult Sunday school classes in several churches during his life.

He was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-six years, Mary Evelyn Atwood and brothers, Alfred Pellar Webb, Jr. of Atmore, Jack Stewart Webb of Birmingham, Ala., Marvin E. Webb of Tampa, Fla., James H. Webb, of Jacksonville, Fla., William T. Webb of Bay Minette, Ala., Judge Douglas S. Webb of Wetumpka, Ala. and sisters, Lizzie Lee Fridge of Atmore and Dorothy Roden of Orange Beach, Ala.

Mr. Webb is survived by many nieces and nephews from Alaska to Florida.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 29, 2017 at 10 a.m. from Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel in Atmore with Rev. Frank Kirtsey, Pastor of Spanish Fort Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Oakhill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday, July 29, 2017 from 9 a.m. until service time at 10 a.m. from Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John’s memory to a charity of your choice.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home INC in charge of all arrangements.