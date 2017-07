United Bank recently donated $10,000 to the Atmore Community Fund, an affiliate fund of the Community Foundation of South Alabama. Shown at the presentation are, from left, front, UB employee Leigh Anne Jones, UB employee and Fund committee member Hannah Johnson, Fund Chairwoman Audrey Moon; back, Fund committee members Foster Kizer, Bub Gideons, Dale Ash, Sherry Digmon.

News photo by Cindy Colville