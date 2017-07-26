Obituaries for the week of August 2, 2017

Clarence Shoemaker, Sr.

Mr. Clarence Shoemaker, Sr., age 74, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Sunday, July 23, 2017 at Atmore Community Hospital. He was a native of Coy (Wilcox Co.), Ala. and had resided in Atmore for many years. He was retired from Swift Lumber Co. in Atmore where worked as a boiler man. He was a member of Douglasville Church of Christ in Bay Minette, Ala.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Anita Shoemaker; a son, Clarence Shoemaker, Jr. and his parents, Eddie and Claudia Shoemaker.

Mr. Shoemaker is survived by his wife, Mary E. Shoemaker of Atmore; three sons, Roscoe (Debra) Shoemaker, Tyrone (LaTashia) Shoemaker and Lendon Shoemaker, all of Atmore; three sisters, Alice Lee Jones of Pensacola, Fla., Nellie Chester of Calif. and Vivian McDuffie of Camden, Ala. and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, July 29, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Longmire-Jones Memorial Chapel of Turner Funeral Chapel with Bro. Owens officiating. Interment will follow at St. Emanuel Bapt. Church #2 Cemetery in Coy, Ala.

Turner Funeral Home Chapel LLC in charge of all arrangements.

Margaret K. McCormick

Mrs. Margaret K. McCormick, age 83, passed away July 18, 2017.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Hardage- Giddens Rivermead Funeral Home, 127 Blanding Blvd Orange Park, Florida 32073 (904) 264-2481 in charge of all arrangements.