Atmore SAIL Center Director Charlotte Purvis displays the senior center’s newly acquired Automated External Defibrillator, used for shocking a heart back into rhythm. Those instrumental in getting the device for the center are, from left, Mayor Jim Staff; retired paramedic Don Smith, who pushed for the life-saving device, and Foster Kizer, who obtained the AED through a grant from the Wedgewood Foundation. Purvis is trained in the use of the AED but had never had immediate access to one before.