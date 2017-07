The Leadership Atmore Class of 2017 donated $4,000 to the Atmore Community Fund, an affiliate fund of the Community Foundation of South Alabama. Shown at the presentation are, from left, Fund committee member Dale Ash; Fund committee Chairwoman Audrey Moon; Leadership Atmore members Andrew Garner, Paul Chason, Stephanie Bell, Class President Hannah Johnson, Emmie Jernigan, Doug Tanner, Cody Vickrey; Fund committee member Bub Gideons.