Church Calendar

Gaines Chapel A.M.E. Church, 122 Carver, will celebrate Annual Family and Friends Day Sunday, July 30 at 11 a.m. The annual church picnic will follow. Casual dress (sundresses, capris, shorts, etc.) is appropriate. Rev. Amos Smith, Pastor and congregation invite you to come.

Judson Baptist Church will celebrate 142 years of ministry with Homecoming and Revival Sunday, July 30 at 10:30 a.m. The pastor will deliver the message. Lunch will follow morning worship service.

Bethlehem District #2 Association will hold its Fifth Sunday Service Sunday, July 30 at 3 p.m. Matron’s Dept. in Charge. Guest Minister: Rev. Willie J. Hawthorne, Atmore. Moderator Rev. Danny Benjamin.

Judson Baptist Church will begin Revival Services Monday through Wednesday, July 31 through August 2 with services beginning at 6:30 p.m. nightly.

Rev. Amos Smith, Pastor and the Men’s Ministry at Gaines Chapel A.M.E. Church extend an invitation to the entire community to come and enjoy a FREE FISH DINNER Saturday, August 5 beginning at 12:30 p.m. until. A special invitation is extended to the hungry and the free.

Calvary Deliverance Temple has a Fellowship meeting every fourth Friday at 6 p.m. to include singing, preaching. All are welcome to attend.

Liberty Church, 200 3rd Ave., is holding a Bible study on the book of Romans Wednesdays at 10 a.m. All are invited.

Calvary Deliverance Temple has singing every second Friday night beginning at 6 p.m.

First Baptist Church of Bratt sponsors Naomi’s Table, a non-denominational ministry for widows. Naomi’s Table, a place for healing and encouragement, meets the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. For more information call B.K. Williams 850-342-4006

Trinity Episcopal Church celebrates with either a Holy Eucharist service or Morning Prayer every Sunday at 9 a.m. On fifth Sundays, the Men of Trinity host brunch following the service.

St. Anna’s Episcopal Church celebrates Holy Eucharist on Sunday at 9 a.m., Sunday school at 10:30 a.m., and Compline / Bible Study the second Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

The congregation of St. Andrews Anglican Church, located on the corner of Pine and Presley streets, invites you to worship with them on 1st, 3rd and 5th Sundays at 10 a.m. The Rev. Thomas E. Raines celebrates the Holy Communion service.