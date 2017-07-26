15 vie for DYW title



The Distinguished Young Women program will be held Saturday, July 29, 7 p.m., in the Woodfin Patterson Auditorium, Coastal Alabama Community College, Brewton. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased from a participant or at the door. Vying for the title are, in alphabetical order, Lakeshia Betts, Jashira Dees, Tori Knapp, Alexandra Lambeth, Cassidy Murphy, Ora Nelson, Grace O’Bannon, Alyssa Oglesbee, Erin Salter, Victoria Sawyer, Jakyra Spears, Ta’Zure Thomas, Stephanie Whatley, Keyaira Wilson, Doryan Woods.

Photo courtesy of Rachel Lindell / Rachel Lindell Photography