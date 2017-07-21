Obituaries for the week of July 26, 2017

George Lavon Caylor

Mr. George Lavon Caylor, age 88, passed away Monday, July 27, 2017 in Fairhope, Ala. He was a native of Uriah, Ala. and has resided in Atmore, Ala. since 1953. He was retired from Champion Paper Company with thirteen years of service. He was a veteran of the Korean War and a member and deacon at Presley Street Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ellen Elizabeth Caylor; parents, George W. and Myrtle G. Caylor; two brothers, Cecil and Douglas Caylor and a sister, Anna Laura Turberville.

Mr. Caylor is survived by one son, Robert Lavon (Jolene) Caylor of Dothan, Ala.; two daughters, Sharon C. (Tommy) Freeman of Walland, Tenn. and Karen C. (Cereal) Daniel of Atmore; one sister, Doris Jay of Uriah; four grandchildren, Christy E. (Rick) Marcum, Kevin D. (Sonya) Freeman, Ryan C. (Cindy) Daniel and Chelsea E. (Matthew) George; five great-grandchildren, Ashlynn E. Breeder, Caylor T. Marcum, Kylee R. Freeman, Jackson D. Freeman and Hudson R. Daniel.

Graveside services were held Friday, July 21, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Serenity Garden Cemetery with Military Honors.

The family will receive friends Thursday, July 20, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were Christy Marcum, Rick Marcum, Kevin Freeman, Sonya Freeman, Ryan Daniel, Cindy Daniel, Chelsea George and Matthew George.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Emmie Belle Wilson

Mrs. Emmie Belle Wilson, age 77, passed away Monday, July 17, 2017 in Century, Fla. She was a native and former resident of Enterprise, Ala. and has resided in Century for the past thirty years. She was a member of the Beulah Chapel Assembly of God.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Comer Wilson; parents, Charles and Emma Ivey and one sister, Kroell Hutto.

Mrs. Wilson is survived by one daughter, Glenda and Rusty Bagwell of Flomaton, Ala.; two sisters, Kressie Caraway of Arcadia, Fla. and Bonnie Thwaites of Atlanta, Ga.; three grandchildren, Jessica Griffis, Bryan Griffis and Lindsey Bagwell and six great-grandchildren, Michael Griffis, Hunter Griffis, Jaden Satterwhite, Desiray Bagwell, Chloe Satterwhite and Carlee Satterwhite.

Funeral services were held Thursday, July 20, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Bro. Eric Bryan and Sis. Lois Aboud officiating. Burial followed at Cooper Cemetery.

The family received friends Wednesday, July 19, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were Jaden Satterwhite, Michael Griffis, Brenton Bell, Carl Godwin, Jr., Scott Godwin and Willie Wilson.

Honorary pallbearers were J.P. Odom and Bradley Brown.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Thomas E. Lord, Sr.

Mr. Thomas “Tommy” E. Lord, Sr., age 85, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at Atmore Nursing Home. He was born in Elberta, Ala. to the late Rev. Thomas F. and Hattie Mae Lord. He was a retired from Apac Construction where he ran heavy equipment for road repair and construction. He served with the U.S. Army and Army Reserves and was honorably discharging in 1957.

He had a great love for music and was gifted with playing everything except the horns. Over his lifetime he formed many bands and wrote several songs that were copyrighted.

Mr. Lord was survived by his wife of forty-four years, Betty Luker Lord, who passed away just hours after his passing; children, Thomas Eugene Lord, Jr. (Tscharner) of Summerton, S.C., Janet Lord Lesley (James) of Blenheim, S.C., Debra D. Lord (Cody) of Rolla, Mo., David Allen Lord (Latonna) of Blenheim, S,C,, Paul Lesley of Little River, S,C,, Lisa Lord Parker (Ken) of Florence, S.C. and Cindi Lord Dowdy (Mark) of Waterloo, Ala.; step-children, Rainee Harris (Darrell), Charlotte Batello, Tammy Elizabeth Harris Wilson (Shannon) and Sheree Henry (Pat); thirty-one grandchildren and forty-seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Irene Lord Godwin, Ella Mae Boyette, Lillie Mae Harris (Clyde) and Elizabeth Harris; brother, Rev. Mason Lord and Johnny Lord (Glenda); special niece, Glenda Lord Arrington and numerous other nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services were held Friday, July 21, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Ray Ward officiating. Burial followed at Semirah Springs Cemetery.

The family received friends Friday, July 21, 2017 from 2 until service time at 3 p.m., at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were Brandon Harris, Russ Harris, Devin Harris, Steven Lord, Adam Hadley and Robert Rigby.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Barbara Graham Fillmore

Barbara Graham Fillmore, age 81, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2017 in Atmore, Ala.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 22, 2017 at 3 p.m. from Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Pine Barren Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday, July 22, 2017 from 2 p.m. until service time at 3 p.m. from Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Betty Ann Luker Lord

Mrs. Betty Ann Luker Lord, age 70, passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2017 in Atmore, Ala. She was born in Atmore to the late George and Euna Mae Luker, She was known for her love of cooking and singing. She had a strong faith in God and passed valuable life lessons along to her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Thomas E. Lord Sr. and her brother, Buster Moore.

Mrs. Lord is survived by her daughters, Rainie (Darrell) Harrison of Pensacola, Fla., Charlotte (Derrick) Harris of Andalusia, Ala., Tammy (Shannon) Wilson of Brewton, Ala. and Sheree (Patrick) Henry of Atmore; step-children, Thomas Eugene Lord Jr. (Tscharner) of Summerton, S.C., Janet Lord Lesley (James) of Blenheim, S.C., Debra D. Lord (Cody) of Rolla, Mo., David Allen Lord (Latonna) of Blenheim, S.C., Paul Lesley of Liver River, S.C., Lisa Lord Parker (Ken) of Florence, S.C., and Cindy Lord Dowdey (Mark) of Waterloo, Ala.; sisters, Marilynne Luker of Lucedale, Miss. and Sue Luker of Mobile, Ala.; brothers, John Luker and David Bryant Luker, both of Mobile, David Maurice Luker of Atmore, and Robert Luker of Loxley, Ala.; thirty-one grandchildren and forty-seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 22, 2017 at 10 a.m. from Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home with Bro. Brian Goggins officiating. Burial will follow in Semirah Springs Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Danny Lord, Matt Luker, Jeff Harris, Paul Black, Doug Black and Allen Black. Alternative pallbearers will be John David Mesker, Jaymes Wade Mesker, Stephen Mesker, and Hunter Harrison.

The family will receive friends Friday, July 21, 2017 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. from Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tuney Hadley

Mr. Tuney Hadley, age 76, passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2017 in Perdido, Ala. He was a native and life-long resident of Perdido. He was an avid outdoorsman, loved hunting and fishing. He was retired from the City of Bay Minette with twenty-eight years of service. He was of the Holiness faith.

He was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Lou Ethel Hadley and second wife, Pauline Hadley; parents, Jake and Susie Hadley; grandson, Randy Allan Stewart; four brothers, Dempsey, Frindley, Tink and Jacob Hadley and one sister, Audrey Powell.

Mr. Hadley is survived by three sons, Tuney Leon (Tammy J.) Hadley of Perdido, Mike (Shelly) Hadley of Harrietta, Mich. and Carl (Denise) Hadley of Brewton, Ala.; three daughters, Faye (Rick Sheetz) Emmons of Perdido, Tammy (Allen) Quinley of Bay Minette, Ala. and Dorothy Jean (Chris Stacey) Hadley of Rabun, Ala.; two sisters, Dorothy Bryars of Perdido and Horothy Buck of White House Fork, Ala.; fourteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 22, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with the Sis. Helen Stewart officiating. Burial will follow at Bryars-McGill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday, July 21, 2017 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Steven Cody Livings, Patrick Duwayne Hadley, Anthony Carl Hadley, Dempsey Leon Hadley, Brandon Emmons and Lamar Hadley.

Honorary pallbearers will be Brandon Lee Burkett and Levi Stacey.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.