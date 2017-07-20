Atmore grandmother arrested for sex trafficking – Allegedly ‘sold’ sex with granddaughter to boyfriend, 87

An Atmore woman and an Atmore man were arrested last week after an investigation revealed evidence that the 66-year-old woman accepted money from her 87-year-old boyfriend in exchange for having sexual relations with her 13-year-old granddaughter.

Unconfirmed reports are that Mary Lue Daw, who resides at an address on Third Avenue, actually held the youngster down while Charles Clarence Stacey, who listed a Pieburn Circle address, violated her body.

Escambia County Detention Center records show that Daw is charged with one count each of first-degree rape and human trafficking. Stacey is charged with one count each of first-degree rape, first-degree human trafficking, first-degree promoting prostitution and enticing a child for immoral purposes.

According to an employee of the jail’s booking and release division, both remained in jail today (Thursday, July 20), each under a bond of $1 million.

The investigation, which is ongoing, is reportedly being jointly conducted by Atmore Police Department detectives and the Escambia County Department of Human Resources.

Pictured at top, Mary Lue Daw and Charles Clarence Stacey