Program to cover estate planning for farmers

The Alabama Cooperative Extension System is hosting an important program that could impact many local residents – “Estate Planning for Farmers and Other Landowners.”

Consider the following questions:

Is it important for the farm to stay in the family?

Who will manage the land, pay the taxes, etc.?

Will your children get along after you are gone?

How will you ensure that farming-children have use of the land?

How will you provide a benefit to non-farming children?

Topics will include

* Succession Planning

* Problems when there is no estate plan

* Basic documents in an estate plan

* Avoiding probate

* Issues specific to landowners

* Estate (death) taxes

* Problems with joint management

* Using a business entity in an estate plan

* Which business entity

* Would a trust be better than a business

The program will be held Monday, July 24, 6:15 p.m. to 9 p.m., Grace Fellowship Church, 1412 East Nashville Avenue, Atmore.

To register online, go to www.aces.edu/estate-planning-for-farmers or call the Extension office at 251-867-7760.