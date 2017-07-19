Obituaries for the week of July 26, 2017

George Lavon Caylor

Mr. George Lavon Caylor, age 88, passed away Monday, July 27, 2017 in Fairhope, Ala. He was a native of Uriah, Ala. and has resided in Atmore, Ala. since 1953. He was retired from Champion Paper Company with thirteen years of service. He was a veteran of the Korean War and a member and deacon at Presley Street Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ellen Elizabeth Caylor; parents, George W. and Myrtle G. Caylor; two brothers, Cecil and Douglas Caylor and a sister, Anna Laura Turberville.

Mr. Caylor is survived by one son, Robert Lavon (Jolene) Caylor of Dothan, Ala.; two daughters, Sharon C. (Tommy) Freeman of Walland, Tenn. and Karen C. (Cereal) Daniel of Atmore; one sister, Doris Jay of Uriah; four grandchildren, Christy E. (Rick) Marcum, Kevin D. (Sonya) Freeman, Ryan C. (Cindy) Daniel and Chelsea E. (Matthew) George; five great-grandchildren, Ashlynn E. Breeder, Caylor T. Marcum, Kylee R. Freeman, Jackson D. Freeman and Hudson R. Daniel.

Graveside services will be held Friday, July 21, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Serenity Garden Cemetery with Military Honors.

The family will receive friends Thursday, July 20, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Christy Marcum, Rick Marcum, Kevin Freeman, Sonya Freeman, Ryan Daniel, Cindy Daniel, Chelsea George and Matthew George.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.

Emmie Belle Wilson

Mrs. Emmie Belle Wilson, age 77, passed away Monday, July 17, 2017 in Century, Fla. She was a native and former resident of Enterprise, Ala. and has resided in Century for the past thirty years. She was a member of the Beulah Chapel Assembly of God.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Comer Wilson; parents, Charles and Emma Ivey and one sister, Kroell Hutto.

Mrs. Wilson is survived by one daughter, Glenda and Rusty Bagwell of Flomaton, Ala.; two sisters, Kressie Caraway of Arcadia, Fla. and Bonnie Thwaites of Atlanta, Ga.; three grandchildren, Jessica Griffis, Bryan Griffis and Lindsey Bagwell and six great-grandchildren, Michael Griffis, Hunter Griffis, Jaden Satterwhite, Desiray Bagwell, Chloe Satterwhite and Carlee Satterwhite.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 20, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Bro. Eric Bryan and Sis. Lois Aboud officiating. Burial will follow at Cooper Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 19, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Jaden Satterwhite, Michael Griffis, Brenton Bell, Carl Godwin, Jr., Scott Godwin and Willie Wilson.

Honorary pallbearers will be J.P. Odom and Bradley Brown.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC in charge of all arrangements, Atmore, Ala.