Expo offered something for everyone

The Breaking Chains Expo held Saturday, July 15, held a two-fold purpose. It serves as a means for We Care Chaplain Frank Gossett to raise funds to support his prison ministry. It’s also an opportunity for shoppers to pick up some neat items and vendors to peddle their wares.

This year’s event featured an unusual visitor – Santa. Although it was sweltering outside, Santa showed up. In fact, he said this was the first time he had ever been to Atmore in July.

Vendors participating in this year’s expo included the following: Stephanie Billups, Pensacola – LipSense; Rosa Bingaman, Bay Minette – Plexus; Kathie Bosarge, Bay Minette – Scentsy; Dena Caldwell, Robertsdale – Rodan & Fields; JoAnne Cox, Bay Minette – Paparazzi; Sandie Cruz, Century – Mary Kay; Kathryn Gossett, Atmore – Keep Collective; Dale Ellis, Jay – Wood Art; Latisha Henderson, Atmore – Sweet Treats Boutique; Chrystal Hubbard, Panama City – Tastefully Simple; Edie Jackson, Atmore – Origami Owl; Lynn Jansen, Bay Minette – Lula Roe; Andrea Julian, Atmore – Perfectly Posh; Denita Lee, Robertsdale – Avon; Karissa Lee, Century – Usborne Books; Kathy Martin, Atmore – Kathy’s Sweet Treats; Vickie Ortega, Cantonment – Tupperware; Jennifer Peavy, Bay Minette – Peavy’s Pie Fillings & More; Lindsey Pharr, Bay Minette – Young Living; Lindsey Pharr, Bay Minette– The Knot Shop; Tiffany Riley, Greenville – Pink Zebra; Jessica Stinson, Atmore – Advocare; Lisa Sutton, Jay – Lilla Rose; Brandy Todd, Lucedale – Thrive; Samantha Trout, Pensacola – Pampered Chef; Collette Zundel, Century – Collette’s Crafty Creations; Kathryn Gossett, Atmore – Thirty-One Gifts.

Two vendors were not able to participate due to illness: Jackie Mumaw, Cantonment – Just Jewelry; Missie Tschida, Atmore – White Sands Candles.

Also on hand were Atmore Fire Department personnel with the fire safety house and Cruisers Unlimited Car and Truck Club.