15 vie for DYW title

Young ladies from across the county are participating in the Distinguished Young Woman program to be held Saturday, July 29, 7 p.m., in the Woodfin Patterson Auditorium, Coastal Alabama Community College, Brewton.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased from a participant or at the door.

Following are bios of this year’s participants in the national scholarship program.

Lakeshia Betts

High School: W.S. Neal

Career Goal: Nurse Practitioner

College Choices: Alabama A&M

Activities / Honors: Basketball; Library Aid; National Honor Society; Video Club; Key Club; Choir; Drug Task Force; Yearbook Aid

Talent: Poetry

Selection: Ain’t I a Woman

Jashira Dees

High School: W.S. Neal

Career Goal: Dental Hygiene

College Choices: UAB/ UWF/University of Mobile

Activities / Honors: Basketball; Track; Band

Talent: Piano Solo

Selection: The Avalanche

Tori Knapp

High School: T.R. Miller

Career Goals: Orthopedic Surgeon

College Choices: Auburn University

Activities / Honors: University of Alabama Early College; Math Club; T.R. Miller Varsity Cheerleader; T.R. Miller Varsity Tennis Team; St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church Member / Acolyte / Youth Mentor; Spanish Club (Secretary); Tiger’s Roar (Yearbook Staff); Brewton City Schools Choral Program; Fellowship of Christian Athletes; Pep Club

Talent: Guitar Solo

Selection: In My Life