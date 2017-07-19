15 vie for DYW title

Young ladies from across the county are participating in the Distinguished Young Woman program to be held Saturday, July 29, 7 p.m., in the Woodfin Patterson Auditorium, Coastal Alabama Community College, Brewton.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased from a participant or at the door.
Following are bios of this year’s participants in the national scholarship program.
Lakeshia Betts
High School: W.S. Neal
Career Goal: Nurse Practitioner
College Choices: Alabama A&M
Activities / Honors: Basketball; Library Aid; National Honor Society; Video Club; Key Club; Choir; Drug Task Force; Yearbook Aid
Talent: Poetry
Selection: Ain’t I a Woman
Jashira Dees
High School: W.S. Neal
Career Goal: Dental Hygiene
College Choices: UAB/ UWF/University of Mobile
Activities / Honors: Basketball; Track; Band
Talent: Piano Solo
Selection: The Avalanche
Tori Knapp
High School: T.R. Miller
Career Goals: Orthopedic Surgeon
College Choices: Auburn University
Activities / Honors: University of Alabama Early College; Math Club; T.R. Miller Varsity Cheerleader; T.R. Miller Varsity Tennis Team; St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church Member / Acolyte / Youth Mentor; Spanish Club (Secretary); Tiger’s Roar (Yearbook Staff); Brewton City Schools Choral Program; Fellowship of Christian Athletes; Pep Club
Talent: Guitar Solo
Selection: In My Life
Alexandra Lambeth
High School: Flomaton High
Career Goals: Nurse Anesthetist
College Choices: University of South Alabama
Activities / Honors: Varsity Cheerleader; Varsity Softball Player; Beta Club; Future Business Leaders of America; Student Council; FFA; Prom Committee; Class President; Teacher Assistant; History Fair Participant
Talent: Skit
Selection: Comedy theater
Cassidy Murphy
High School: Escambia Academy
Career Goals: Social Work
College Choices: University of Tennessee
Activities / Honors: Basketball; Volleyball; Softball; Track and Field; Weightlifting; Student Government; Cougars for Christ; Youth Leadership Atmore
Talent: Musical Theatre Song
Selection: My New Philosophy
Ora Nelson
High School: T.R. Miller
Career Goals: Journalist
College Choices: University of Alabama
Activities / Honors: National Honor Society; Math Club; Scholars Bowl; Spanish Club; Track and Field; Cross Country; Band; Choir; Pep Club; Art Club
Talent: Baton Routine
Selection: Shake It Off
Grace O’Bannon
High School: Flomaton
Career Goals: Kinesiotherapist
College Choices: Auburn University
Activities / Honors: Varsity Volleyball; Varsity Softball; Future Business Leaders of America; Future Farmers of America; Church Choir Member; Children’s Church Counselor; Student Council
Talent: Singing
Selection: Defying Gravity
Alyssa Oglesbee
High School: Flomaton
Career Goals: Pediatrician
College Choices: University of Alabama
Activities / Honors: Varsity Cheer Team (Co-Captain); Beta Club; Future Business Leaders of America; FFA; Student Council
Talent: Dance
Selection: Lips Are Movin’ by Meghan Trainor
Erin Salter
High School: W.S. Neal
Career Goals: Travel Nurse
College Choices: University of Alabama
Activities / Honors: Varsity Volleyball; Varsity Softball; Key Club; Youth Leadership Program; Student Council; Robotics Club; Yearbook Staff ; Book Club; Video Club
Talent: Singing
Selection: Hallelujah
Victoria Sawyer
High School: Escambia Academy
Career Goals: Nursing Supervisor, Trauma Floor
College Choices: University of Mobile
Activities / Honors: Enon Baptist Church Youth; Beta Club; Student Government Association; Rotary Club; Varsity Softball; Varsity Cheerleader and Pep Club; Varsity Basketball; Varsity Volleyball; Mann Dance Studio; Cougars for Christ
Talent: Lyrical Dance
Selection: Rise Up
Jakyra Spears
High School: T.R. Miller
Career Goals: Engineering
College Choices: Alabama A&M
Activities / Honors: Math Club; Pep Club; Spanish Club; Tutoring; Basketball; Track; Concert Band; Marching Band
Talent: Praise Dance
Selection: Song Better
Ta’Zure Thomas
High School: W.S. Neal
Career Goals: Pediatric Nurse
College Choices: University of South Alabama
Activities / Honors: Track & Field; Varsity Girls Basketball Team Manager; Softball
Talent: Flag Twirling
Stephanie Whatley
High School: T.R. Miller
Career Goals: Business Owner
College Choices: University of South Alabama
Activities / Honors: T.R. Miller Marching Band Drum Major; T.R. Miller Spanish Club; T.R. Miller 2017 Prom Committee President; T.R. Miller Art Club; T.R. Miller Concert Band
Talent: Monologue
Keyaira Wilson
High School: Escambia County
Career Goals: Pharmacist
College Choices: South Alabama
Activities / Honors: Scholars Bowl (Captain); Math Team; Student Government Association; Future Business Leaders of America; HOSA; Youth Leadership Atmore
Talent: Dramatic Reading
Doryan Woods
High School: T.R. Miller
Career Goals: Financial Adviser
College Choices: Stillman
Activities / Honors: Future Business Leaders of America Member; Praise Dancer; Youth Sunday Speaker; Usher
Talent: Song / Poetry Writing